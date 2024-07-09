  • Tuesday, 9th July, 2024

Breaking: Tinubu Creates Ministry of Livestock Devt 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced the creation of a Ministry of Livestock Development.

The president made the disclosure at the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja. 

A substantive minister is, however, yet to be named for the ministry.

Present at the Inauguration were Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, among other cabinet members.

President Tinubu had on September 15, 2023, approved the establishment of the Presidential Committee dedicated to the reform of the livestock industry and the provision of long-term solutions to recurring clashes between herders and farmers in the country. 

The setting up of the committee was sequel to the submission of a report from the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts in Nigeria. 

