Single-use Plastics: NCIC Kick against Green Taxation Model

Raheem Akingbolu

The Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC) is advocating a shift towards a circular economy as a more viable alternative to the green taxation model proposed by the government for single-use plastics.

This was contained in a new report themed, “Positioning Plastic Waste Recycling as an Inclusive Catalyst for Unlocking a Sustainable Circular Economy in Nigeria.”

While calling for implementation of an actionable policy on Circular Economy over Green Taxation on Plastic Waste recycling in the country, it added that the move will spur environmental sustainability and preserve the economy for clean production, smart agriculture, renewable energy, circular economy amongst others.

The report explored the potential of a circular economy for plastic waste management in the country, highlighting the limitations of green taxation and presents the circular economy as a more holistic and transformative solution.

Speaking at an interactive session with Journalist in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), NCIC, Mr. Adamu Garba said, plastic waste has become a critical environmental concern in Nigeria, adding that, rapid population growth and urbanisation have exacerbated the issue, with plastic waste posing a serious threat to public health, ecosystems, and the overall well-being of Nigerians.

Adamu said the traditional approach of green taxes, which use financial disincentives to curb environmentally harmful practices, is gaining traction even as he argued that the green taxes, while offering a regulatory mechanism, have limitations.

The NCIC further proposed a circular economy model that prioritises resource efficiency, reuse, and recycling. This approach, according to Adamu, focuses on three pillars – designing products for recyclability, establishing efficient collection and recycling infrastructure and driving markets for recycled materials.

According to Adamu, by implementing these three pillars, the NCIC’s circular economy model offers a holistic approach to plastic waste management in Nigeria. “It not only addresses the environmental concerns associated with plastic pollution but also unlocks economic opportunities through job creation in waste collection, sorting, and recycling sectors. Additionally, it fosters a more sustainable and resource-efficient future for the country” he said.

In addition, the NCIC’s proposed model takes a holistic approach, focusing on three key areas, as explained by Adamu. First, it prioritises designing products with recyclability in mind.

This involves using materials that can be easily reprocessed and creating products that are designed for disassembly.

Second, the model emphasises building a robust collection and recycling infrastructure. “This includes establishing convenient drop-off points and partnering with waste management companies to ensure efficient collection and processing of plastic waste.

“Finally, the model aims to create a market for recycled materials. This can be achieved through government incentives for using recycled content and promoting research into new products made from recycled plastics,” the report said..

Adamu is optimistic about the model’s potential, highlighting its multifaceted benefits. “The circular economy can address environmental concerns by reducing plastic pollution and conserving resources,” he explains.