MMA2 to Acquire Digital Cold Storage to Preserve Perishable Cargoes

Chinedu Eze

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos Domestic Terminal Two (MMA2), has announced that it would acquire first airport digital cold storage in Nigeria for preservation of perishable cargo.

The acting Chief Operating Officer (COO), Remi Jibodu who made this known recently said the storage system, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, would be acquired to address the growing need to preserve perishable cargo that pass through the facility.

“The aircraft belly cargo is subject to availability. An airline with full flight has a certain amount of cargoes it can carry. Sometimes, the airline cannot carry all the perishable cargoes and this would mean the person sending the cargoes would loss some money; this is often a problem.

“Secondly for those who want to spread their businesses to other states in Nigeria but they are skeptical because there is no cold storage to store their products, can now be confident that our digital cold storage would address these problems,” Jibodu said.

He said MMA2 is creating opportunity for people to do their cargo business seamlessly, adding that the preservation of products such as immunization materials, yogurts, meat amongst others would be done perfectly.

He assured that the new innovation would increase the number of people that do cargo related businesses and grow business revenue for MMA2 at the same time.

“We are very particular about innovation, excellence and efficiency. These have been our guiding principles. Having operated as a terminal for 17 years, there are so many things we have pioneered in the industry. At this time, we are advancing our vision in Nigeria,” he said.

He disclosed that MMA2 recently set up an equipment management department in a bid to address pitfalls in infrastructure development at the airports.