Former Rivers Lawmakers Commend Fubara, Call for Peace

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former members of the National Assembly from Rivers State have urged the political leaders in the state to uphold the rule of law and prioritize peace over personal interests.

They also commend Governor Sim Fubara’s efforts to promote peace and development in the state.

The ex-lawmakers, who served in both the Senate and the House of Representatives at different times including the third Republic, made the appeal during a media briefing after meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt.

A former House of Representatives member for Khana/Gokana, Bernard Mikko read the group’s communique.

He rejected calls for a state of emergency and the attempt to disrespect the constitutional terms of elected council chairmen.

“Regardless of our political affiliations, we stand united in our unwavering belief and conviction that the unity, peace, and progress of Rivers State are paramount and non-negotiable.

“We reaffirm our absolute commitment to the rule of law, a cornerstone of democracy that ensures no one, including the government, is above the law. We uphold this fundamental principle, which safeguards justice, equality, and accountability for all.

“We emphasise that the tenure of local government councils must be respected in accordance with the constitution, ” he said.

Mikko added: “We believe that the calls for a state of emergency are unwarranted and have every confidence in the government’s ability to address any challenges that may arise. We trust in their capacity to maintain peace and stability in Rivers State.”

The ex-lawmakers, however, commended Governor Fubara for his effect in promoting peace and development of the state.

“We reject all attempts to undermine the progress of Rivers State for personal gain and urge the people to reject and oppose such efforts.

“We commend Governor Sim Fubara’s efforts to promote peace and development and urge all Nigerians to support his initiatives.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to support Governor Fubara’s mandate, which has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of the land, without fear, favour, or distraction, ” he also said.

The former lawmakers said their opinion on the Rivers State political crisis became necessary because silence is no longer golden as the situation is threatening the peace and development of the state.

“This is one of those times in the life of our beloved state when silence is no longer golden. We cannot, in good conscience, continue to play the ostrich when our hard-earned democracy, including the peace and stability of a state that has been built on the blood of heroes, are threatened. We are deeply troubled by the anxiety, hysteria in our state.

“We recognise that the peace and stability of Rivers State, a vital economic hub of our nation, are under siege,” Mikko said.

Those in attendance include their leader, Senator John Azuta Mbata, Senator Ngoji Denton West, Honourable Bernard Mikko, Jeffreys Owor, Adokiye Young-Harry, and Daemi Kunaiyi-Akpanah.

Others are: Honourables Christopher Berewari, Paworiso Samuel-Horsefall, Christopher Chuama, Randoff Iwo Brown and Agolia Aboko.

Some of those who signed the communique but were not present at the media briefing include Senators Lee Maeba, Adawari Pepple, Bennett Birabi, and Honourable Austin Opara, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.