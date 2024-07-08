Chevron Emerges Best Exhibitor At Oil & Gas Conference In Abuja

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has bagged this year’s Best Exhibitor award at the 2024 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week conferences and exhibition held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Chevron, operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was adjudged the best exhibitor ahead of other companies that participated at the conference on Wednesday July 3, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued by CNL General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn.



Brikinn stated that the award was presented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri to the Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria, Jim Swartz, during the NOG closing gala dinner hosted by NNPCL at Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

Chevron, at the event attended by dignitaries including government officials, regulators and captains of industry, reassured of the company commitment to supporting the social and economic development of Nigeria.

The statement further noted that CNL “desires to grow its business in the country”.

Jim Swartz, in the statement, expressed appreciation to the organizers of the event for the award and noted that Chevron remains committed to its partnership with Nigeria in ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient operations in and delivering affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy supply that is critical to the development of the Nigerian economy.