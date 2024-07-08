  • Monday, 8th July, 2024

Chevron Emerges Best Exhibitor At Oil & Gas Conference In Abuja

Business | 33 mins ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has bagged this year’s Best Exhibitor award at the 2024 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week conferences and exhibition held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Chevron, operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was adjudged the best exhibitor ahead of other companies that participated at the conference on Wednesday July 3, 2024.
This was contained in a statement issued by CNL General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn.

Brikinn stated that the award was presented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri to the Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria, Jim Swartz, during the NOG closing gala dinner hosted by NNPCL at Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

Chevron, at the event attended by dignitaries including government officials, regulators and captains of industry, reassured of the company commitment to supporting the social and economic development of Nigeria.

The statement further noted that CNL “desires to grow its business in the country”.

Jim Swartz, in the statement, expressed appreciation to the organizers of the event for the award and noted that Chevron remains committed to its partnership with Nigeria in ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient operations in and delivering affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy supply that is critical to the development of the Nigerian economy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.