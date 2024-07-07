New Super Eagles Striker, Dele-Bashiru, Seals Lazio Deal

Super Eagles attacking midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, yesterday completed his much-awaited transfer to Italian side, Lazio.

Dele-Bashiru has been on the rise in recent years and was the scorer of Super Eagles equaliser in the 1-1 scoreline against South Africa on Match Day-three of the ongoing World Cup qualifying tournament.

The feat has earned him instant recognition among many footballs loving Nigerians.

He began his career at the Manchester City Academy, but was unable to establish himself in the first team and had to lower the bar with a move to English League One side Sheffield Wednesday four years ago.

Since then, the 23-year-old player has grown significantly with a recent move to Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, and he adapted to life in Turkey quickly, becoming an important member of the team.

Last season, he registered eight goals and five assists in 36 games for Hatayspor, helping them to a 15th place in the Super Lig.

Following his performance at Hatayspor, the Nigeria international became a target for Lazio. Dele-Bashiru has been heavily linked with the Aquilotti all summer, and all those talks have now yielded results.

On Friday, there were reports that the former Manchester City man had arrived in Italy to undergo a medical and complete his move to Lazio.

The modalities were completed yesterday and the club announced the signing of the Nigerian talented player on a season-long loan with compulsory buy clause at the completion of the loan.

The transfer is expected to reach up to €7 million, and could last till 2028. He joins the likes of Ogenyi Onazi, Stephen Makinwa, and Daniel Ola, who have played for Lazio.

Dele-Bashiru was born in England meaning that he was eligible to play for them, but he opted to play for Nigeria instead. He made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly game against Mozambique in October 2023.