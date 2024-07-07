Distractions Notwithstanding, We’ll Give Edo Our Best, Ighodalo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has said in spite of the distractions being thrown the way of the party, he and his team are prepared to give their best to not only win but also take the state to the next level.

Ighodalo said this while addressing members of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, in Abuja yesterday.

He noted that without a doubt, the election was not going to be an easy one not only because of issues but largely due to the distractions along the line.

The PDP candidate, however, expressed confidence that with the support of party stakeholders as well as the people of Edo State, the party will triumph.

He promised not to let the people of Edo State down what given the chance to preside over the affairs of the state.

Ighodalo said: “I know it’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be very difficult. We’ve already seen the signs that this is going to be a difficult election, not only issues but on distractions.

“But sometimes distractions are more difficult to deal with than issues. But I know that we have leaders here who are more than capable to set the ball rolling and to lift us higher than some others. So I’m truly grateful.

“Mr. Chairman, Sir, you’ve already said everything that needs to be said. Every man and woman in this room has the full commitment to do the necessary work to take us through this hurdle.

“They are all extremely successful people in their own right. They will not commit themselves to this task if they are not fully committed to everything to assure our victory.

“So, I thank everybody once more. I thank you Mr. Chairman. On behalf of my deputy and myself, what I want to say, sir, is this.

“That we’ll give this everything we have. We’ll give it our 150% commitment. We will ensure that we make this, our great party, extremely proud to have presented us as their candidates.

“And by God’s grace, when we get into Government House, we will work so hard that our party will be more than proud that we’re the flag bearer and the deputy flag bearer and we’re setting the trail.

“What we intend to do by God’s grace is to move a two-state, regardless of the boundaries of the sovereign, into a first world state. And we hope by the grace of God, by the support of everybody in this room, we’ll fully achieve this task. It’s a task that must indeed be done.”

In his remarks, a two-term governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion who is also a leading member of the campaign council expressed confidence that the party’s candidate has what it takes to deliver.

While expressing gratitude to the party leadership for making the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri Chairman of the Campaign Council, Igbin,edion recalled Fintiri’s doggedness which he said ensured he secured a second term despite “Federal might.”

To Fintiri he said, “We want to congratulate you and also show that doggedness in those things. Talking about our candidates, there is no doubt that you are the working hard.

“So, if it is hard work that translates to victory, we have already won. Because this is a man that has toyed and been to every nook and cranny in those things.

“We have 192 wards in Edo State and he has been to all of them. So, if he is reaching out to the people, he has reached out to them.

“If he is talking like the man with ‘Sabi, he Sabi very well.” So just to borrow a leaf from the campaign council chairman, his excellency, That seeing the faces here in this room today, it shows the true commitment of the true PDP family.

“And I want us to carry this through. I am fully committed to say that PDP continues in those things.

“I have never wavered and I will never waver. PDP is in my DNA and I will assure and ensure and do all that is necessary that victory is ours come September.

“And we shall be back in Government House, in November with the PDP government. Once again, it is my great pleasure to be here and I want you to know that you have my full support and commitment to ensuring that we of the PDP family continue in those things.

“ I thank you once again and I wish you great success in the head. And let everyone give their true best, their best in time and their best in other ways of support to ensure that our candidates Barista, Ashway, Ruzaru, and Sarah go forth to the state.”

The PDP campaign also received defectors from other parties in Edo State they include: Alhaji Musa and High Chief Francis Ndengweni who were both present at the event.