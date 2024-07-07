Biden: Only God Can Convince Me to Quit Presidential Race

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

United States President, Mr. Joe Biden, has said nothing that will make him consider quitting the presidential race except God.

There has been mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party on Biden to step aside, after a shaky debate performance with Donald Trump, the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party.

Despite some Democratic officials and donors suggesting he step aside for a younger candidate following a poorly received debate performance against Trump, Biden remained defiant.

He attributed his debate struggles to exhaustion and a cold, asserting, “I don’t think anybody’s more qualified to be president or win this race than me.”

During the interview, Biden sought to dismiss fears about losing ground to Trump, describing the race as a “toss-up” according to pollsters. He dismissed the notion of stepping down, saying, “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race. The Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”

At a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden appeared more energetic, directly addressing the debate aftermath. “Ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation. What’s Joe going to do?” he said. “Here’s my answer. I am running and going to win again.”



Biden’s rally performance was in stark contrast to the debate, where he had several moments of forgetfulness. “I see all these stories that say I’m too old,” he said, defending his record. “Was I too old to create 15 million jobs? Was I too old to erase student debt for five million Americans?”

The rally and interview come at a critical juncture for Biden’s campaign, with significant pressure from within the Democratic Party. Reports suggest that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has scheduled a meeting to discuss Biden’s candidacy, and several House Democrats have publicly called for him to step down.

Despite this, no senior Democrats have formally requested his withdrawal. Biden’s campaign is planning a vigorous response, with Vice-President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden set to campaign in swing states.



Senator Mark Warner is reportedly considering forming a group to urge Biden to withdraw, reflecting deep concerns within the party. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has urged Biden to “carefully evaluate” his candidacy, though she affirmed her commitment to defeating Trump.