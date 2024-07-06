Stop Reckless Utterances on Judicial Matters, Aiyedatiwa Tells Ajayi

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council ((LACO-FSIC) at the weekend cautioned opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State against utterances capable of pitching the executive arm of government against the judicial arm, as both operate separately.

The Campaign Council gave the upbraid in a statement on Saturday by its Director of Contact and Engagement, Dr. Marindoti Oludare.

He reacted in response to the persistence by the PDP Candidate, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, that Governor Aiyedatiwa should have prevented some communities from filing a suit that led to the nullification of 33 Local Council Development Areas, by an Akure High Court.

Replying, Oludare stated, “In response to the ongoing and intractable criticism by the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Agboola Ajayi, regarding the recent court judgment, we must address the fundamental flaws in his understanding of basic democratic principles, the separation of powers, and the role of the executive arm in our state.

He added, “Mr. Ajayi’s persistent blame on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for a judicial decision reveals a worrying misconception of the governor’s role and the independence of the judiciary.

“This misguided belief that Governor Aiyedatiwa should interfere in the judicial process is not only undemocratic but also dangerous, as it suggests that Mr. Ajayi intends to undermine the very foundation of our democracy by expecting executive overreach.

According to him, the crucial part of the court ruling addressed the legality of a sitting governor signing laws outside the seat of power in Akure and that Ajayi’s opposition to this ruling indicates his intention, if elected, to govern from outside the state, essentially becoming an absentee governor.

Oludare, a United States-based medic, stressed, stating, “His (Ajayi’s) continuous criticism of the governor over a judicial order, which is an expression of democracy, further demonstrates his desire to dictate terms, showcasing a dictatorial tendency that the people of Ondo State should be wary of.”

He further lampoon’s that “Mr. Ajayi’s inability to shift his focus from this matter, despite being described as dull and morose by those closest to him, highlights a troubling intellectual deficiency.”

“As the saying goes, ‘an empty barrel makes the loudest noise’, and the people of Ondo State should remember that while an empty barrel can make noise, it cannot pour them water to drink.

“This metaphor aptly illustrates that Mr. Ajayi has nothing substantive to offer the good residents of our state,” he averred.

Oludare also noted that Nigeria was undergoing significant economic reforms, and Ondo State faced pressing challenges, including food security, transportation costs, reliable energy, farm roads, rural electrification, job creation, and youth empowerment.

He said Governor Aiyedatiwa had been diligently working to address these issues since assuming office, adding, “We welcome constructive criticism on these substantive issues that benefit the people of Ondo State, not frivolous distractions designed merely to create an issue just to be combative.”

“The people of Ondo State deserve a leader focused on real issues and capable of delivering tangible results.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa remains committed to these goals, and we encourage all residents to recognise the difference between empty noise and meaningful action, Oludare appraised.