Expert Harps on Synergy in Fire Prevention to Safeguard Economy

Omolabake Fasogbon.

The Lead Consultant and Principal Founder of Safety Consultants and Solutions Providers (SCSP), Antonia Beri has decried weak enforcement of fire safety regulations, blaming it for recurring fire incidents in the country, especially Lagos State in recent times.

The safety expert expressed concern that huge life and economic loss to fire disaster was due to safety negligence and human complacency, insisting that legislations are meant to be enforced.

Beri, while speaking at the Lagos Int’l Fire Safety Conference recently, maintained that collaboration amongst stakeholders was key to enhancing compliance to various safety regulations both at home and work place.

According to her, the over N3 trillion National loss to fire between 2015 and 2022 was needless and avoidable where there is regular inspections and strict enforcement of safety standards.

Speaking on the theme: “Stakeholders’ Collaboration: A Panacea to Incessant Fire Disasters in Lagos,” Beri noted that Lagos with a high level sophistication, characterised by rapid development and dense population pose unique fire safety challenge.

She explained therefore that the state’s preparations against fire disasters were echoed in its Fire Service Laws, but were not followed through.

“These laws, including Building Codes and Public Safety Laws mandate the use of fire-resistant materials, the inclusion of fire escapes in building designs, and the installation of fire detection and suppression systems”, she stated.

She maintained that over N25 million loss to fire in Lagos between May 2023 and 2024, with Balogun market tragedy being the most recent, exposed wide enforcement gap amid rich legislation, calling for concern.

In enabling and reinforcing culture of compliance, Beri suggested active community engagement as well training and empowering fire service personnel to conduct thorough inspections and enforce penalties without fear or favor.

She said, “It is also imperative that the laws are continuously reviewed and updated to keep pace with technological advancements and urban expansion.

“At SCSP, we partner with regulatory authorities, public and private firms committed to best practices in life and safety risk management. We are committed to bridging knowledge and skill gaps through training in corporate governance, consultancy, standardization, advocacy, and proffering of targeted solutions all geared towards public and private sector initiatives on Life, Fire & Safety Risk Management”.