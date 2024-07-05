Utsev: Harnessing Nigeria’s WaterResources for Economic Gains

Tolulope Adebayo writes that the Minister of Water Resources, Prof Joseph Utsev, has brought his expertise to bear on the nation’s water sector since he assumed office almost a year ago.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has experienced a remarkable resurgence, led by the visionary leadership of Professor Joseph Utsev. As the Minister of Water Resources, Utsev has leveraged his vast expertise and experience in water resources and environmental engineering to champion groundbreaking initiatives addressing the nation’s complex water challenges.

Hailing from Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria, Utsev boasts an impressive academic pedigree having graduated with distinction from the Federal University of Agriculture (now JOSTUM), Makurdi, in 2004, earning a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) as the best student in his cohort. He then pursued advanced studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, earning a Master’s degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering in 2007 and a PhD in the same field in 2011.

Utsev’s illustrious career spans approximately 17 years, marked by distinguished tenures in academia and the engineering field. He has accumulated a wealth of experience and expertise, earning widespread recognition and acclaim as a consummate administrator and highly esteemed professional. A prolific scholar, he has authored approximately 40 scholarly papers published in esteemed national and international journals, solidifying his standing as a leading authority in his field.

As Minister of Water Resources, Utsev has drawn upon his extensive experience to address flooding and erosion across the country. His academic background and professional expertise have enabled him to devise innovative solutions addressing the root causes of these problems. His leadership has fostered a culture of inclusivity and effectiveness, characterized by a silent intellectual approach focused on results-driven initiatives and collaborative governance.

Utsev’s most outstanding achievement yet has been his remarkable aptitude for augmenting and expanding existing initiatives, tailoring and refining them to harmonize with the pragmatic nuances of the situation. He has expertly recalibrated, adopted, or adapted policies to align with his visionary objectives for the water sector, demonstrating mastery of strategic adaptation and leadership.

Under his leadership, the Ministry of Water Resources has made significant progress in water infrastructure development, irrigation projects, and water supply expansion, enhancing the nation’s water security. His commitment to a water-secure Nigeria has led to the implementation of innovative technologies and sustainable practices, ensuring equal access to clean water and sanitation for all citizens.

Utsev’s appointment as Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation marks a homecoming, with an expanded purview that affords him the opportunity to leverage his intellectual approach to governance, cultivating synergy and inclusivity among diverse stakeholders. Through his commitment to transparency and accountability, he has earned the esteem and trust of the Nigerian populace, inspiring confidence in the ministry’s programs and initiatives.

As a silent intellectual, Utsev exemplifies leadership by example, dedicating himself selflessly to the service of the nation and its people. His efforts have begun to yield concrete results, positioning Nigeria for a brighter future where water resources are optimally harnessed for sustainable development, economic growth, and human betterment. His steadfast commitment to public service, combined with his legal acumen and expertise, makes him the perfect fit for President Tinubu’s administration.

As the nation marks the first anniversary of the Tinubu administration, Utsev’s contributions to the water sector stand out as a testament to the transformative power of silent intellectual leadership, demonstrating the impact of dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to shaping a better Nigeria.

• Adebayo writes from Badagry, Lagos.