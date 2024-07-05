Should Biden Quit over Trump Debate Debacle?

Chido Nwangwu writes about the dismal performance of President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate he had with his Republican opponent, Donald Trump ahead of the November, 2024 poll

You can always count on the Democratic Party of the United States and its assortment of liberal do-gooders and several of its hypocritical politicians and so-called strategists to attack themselves.

Hence, one of raging issues in the U.S is the debate about that presidential debate. That debate about one week ago continues to raise questions about Joe Biden’s capacity at this time to remain the flag bearer of his political party, in panic…..

In one of the Biden moments which captured the weakness (garbled and incoherent sentences and comments) of the debate, his opponent, former President Donald Trump, an irreverent and chaos-driven Republican mocked and responded: “I really don’t know what he said on this, and I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

He continued to amplify and repeat his defining Biden as too old. He delivered his blow questioning Biden’s cognitive abilities and more…..

By the time that first 2024 Presidential debate on CNN between Biden and Trump reached 40 minutes, I made a post on my X page @Chido247 of my initial assessment of their first clash in the battle for the White House on Thursday, June 27, 2027, in Atlanta.

I stated that “Trump seems like he’s winning debate2024 with Biden, so far. Trump is debating and countering several policy issues and mainstreaming controversial issues. Biden seems feeble and somewhat uncomfortable. And, the confusing stare. His voice strength is not very helpful….”

As the debate ended, all the credible and serious anchors and analysts reached same and similar conclusions.

There are major hurdles, clearly, facing the good man, Biden. One of those is Biden, himself.

At 81, nature’s challenges are manifesting and delimiting what he used to do with energetic ease and admirable drive.

Trump is 78 years but has, evidently, more physical advantages and ease including an ease to tell lies about policy and personal issues.

It was not a good debate night for Biden!

The debate will be a factor in the decision and preferences in the November 2024.

• Dr Nwangwu is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.

Follow him on X @Chido247