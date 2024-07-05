PDP Scoffs at Ighodalo’s Dismissal, as A’Court Upturns Pro-Wike Lawmakers’ Sack

*Reactions trail both verdicts

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruling did not in any way affect the candidature of Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21 gubernatorial election, insisting he remained the party’s standard bearer.

In a related development, the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, has overturned the sack of the 25 Rivers State lawmakers said to be loyal to immediate past governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT) Mr Nyesom Wike.



Not surprisingly, however, further reactions have begun to trail both developments. While the Edo PDP Campaign Council, has described the ruling as contrary to the previous ones, there were mixed feelings in Rivers between supporters of the feuding parties.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, had yesterday, nullified PDP Governorship Primaries in Edo State, effectively canceling out Ighodalo from the race.

The court presided over by Justice Iyang Ekwo, declared that the PDP governorship nomination processes were non-compliant with its own constitution and decided to set aside all processes leading to the party governorship primaries held on February 22nd, 2024.



The court’s decision meant that the PDP would have no candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election on September 21st in Edo State.

This ruling has, therefore, sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Edo State, dramatically altering subsisting permutations.



In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, it stated: “The Party affirms that the congresses and subsequent governorship primary that produced Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the winner and Party’s flagbearer were duly and legally conducted in strict compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Guidelines of the PDP, the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”



PDP maintained that no eligible delegate was excluded from participating in the Primary election, which accreditation, polling, counting of ballot, collation and declaration of results were publicly conducted, monitored by officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City which exercise was also duly broadcasted live on national TV stations and multiple Social Media platforms.

Moreover, the PDP holds that pursuant to the provisions of Section 84 (14) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the case was even of no moment as the plaintiffs have no locus to question the outcome of the Primary election not being aspirants in the exercise.



“Additionally, it must be noted that the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs do not include the disqualification and/or nullification of the Primary election of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the Edo State Governorship Primary election of the PDP. The Court is not a Father Christmas.”

The PDP urged the public especially the people of Edo State to disregard the report and remain focused on their solidarity and support for the PDP and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.



Corroborating this, Chairman of PDP in Edo State, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, also said in a statement that, “PDP is aware that certain elements, who are scared of the soaring popularity of our candidate Dr Asue Ighodalo are going about peddling rumours that the candidature of Dr. Asue Ighodalo has been nullified.

“Let it be on record that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections remains intact and that the judgement of the Federal High court in Abuja did not in any way affect the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo



“We urge our teaming loyal supporters to remain calm and resolute as there is no cause for alarm,” Aziegbemi declared

The APC, while reacting to the court ruling, urged the PDP candidate to join hands with Senator Monday Okpebholo, candidate of APC to deliver Edo State

The APC statement, signed by the Director of Publicity of its Governorship Campaign Council, Orobosa Omo-Ojo said, “Earlier today, a Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice Ekwo nullified Edo PDP Governorship primary held on February 22nd, 2024, by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).



“The news of the disqualification of Mr. Asue Ighodalo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has been received by Edo people as relief from imposition of forgery and continuation of self serving governance in our state.

“APC as a progressive party, is calling on Mr. Ighodalo to join hands with Senator Monday Okpebholo to retake the state and reset it for prosperity.

“What is more important at this point is the interest of Edo people who are eagerly waiting for solutions that will ensure food security, accessible and affordable healthcare, and thriving economy.”

Also, the PDP Campaign Council, described the ruling as contrary to previous ruling by the Appeal Court.

Director General of campaign council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, who stated this yesterday at a media press briefing, noted that the Justice Ekwo’s Court ruling that the issue of ward congresses was justiciable when the appeal court has set aside such ruling, affirming that choice of delegates are purely party affairs.

He said, “Today, July 4, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Hon. Justice Ekwo entered a judgment in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/165 of 2024 (HON. KELVIN MOHAMMED & 2 ORS VS INEC & 3 ORS), which was filed by some disgruntled persons who claimed that they were authentic delegates wrongly excluded from participating in the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State.

“In a strange development and contrary to a long line of Appellate Courts’ decision on the subject, the Hon. Justice held that the issue of ward congresses and choice of the delegates, is a justiciable matter which the court is entitled to look into.

“It must be noted that the Edo State PDP and the specific court involved in this matter have a history on exactly this same point in which the Appellate Court had cause to set aside similar decisions of that same Court and to restate the law that ward congresses and the choice of delegates are purely internal affairs of political parties outside the jurisdiction of any court.”

He, therefore, expressed confident that this new decision by the Federal High Court would not survive the test of appeal, and that all necessary steps in that regard were already being actively pursued.

Rivers: A’Court Upturns Amaewhule, 24 Others’ Sack

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, has overturned the sack of Rivers State lawmakers said to be loyal to immediate past governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT) Mr Nyesom Wike.

The appellate court in a judgement held that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to hear and take decide the issue of alleged defection of the lawmakers from the PDP through which they came into office to another party, the APC.

A Rivers State High Court, in Port Harcourt, had on May 10, 2024, while ruling in an exparte application, ordered Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule from parading himself as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The trial court also restrained 24 other members of the Assembly from accessing the complex or carrying out any such legislative assignment in the name of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Miffed by the decision, Amaewhule and the other lawmakers approached the Court of Appeal, to void the restraining order.

The appellants predicated their case on the grounds that the issue that the state high court ventured into was the exclusive of a Federal High Court.

They cited Section 272(3) of the Constitution in urging the appellate court to reverse their removal from the Rivers State House of Assembly, on account of their defection to the APC.

Delivering judgement, a three-man panel led by Justice Jimi Olukayode-Bada, held that the appeal was meritorious and subsequently ordered their reinstatement as Rivers State lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), has rejected the appellate court’s judgement, observing that it was one of the lowest point of Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement, the Executive Director of the coalition, Dr. Samson Iroegbunam, who accused the appellate court of providing cover for illegality, submitted that the former lawmakers could not and should not be allowed to hide under the law that they have no regard for.

Also, there was a huge celebration by the lawmakers loyal to Wike on the decision of the appeal court.

In a viral video, the lawmakers and their supporters were sighted chanting victorious songs, mimicking the state governor that they are ahead in the decision of the court.

But a chieftain of the APC, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has stated that the celebration by the lawmakers were done in ignorance, alleging that they lacked understanding on the ruling.

“I am sad but not on the outcome of today’s Court ruling pertaining to Rivers State Assembly imbroglio but the level of ignorance being exhibited by the Pro-Wike Ex-Lawmakers and their followers over their celebration of a none existing phantom victory thereby succeeding in celebrating their ignorance of the Court Ruling

“To my understanding the court of Appeal only ruled that the Rivers State High Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case in first place there after issuing the ex parte order stopping Martin Amaewhule from parading himself as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly as such issue can only be entertained by the Federal High Court and not the State High Court.”

Also, opposition federal lawmakers coalition, G60, has said the declaration of the seats of the 27 sacked Rivers lawmakers remained valid and have not been nullified by any court in Nigeria

Spokesperson of the Coalition, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, clarified that the Appeal Court did not void the declaration as vacant.

“The Court of Appeal ruling today shouldn’t be misconstrued in any way. The sacked Rivers lawmakers’ seat remains vacant as Appeal Court didn’t decide on the validity of their illegal decampment nor the declaration of their seats vacant.

“Appeal Court focused on declaring that the Federal High Court is the only court with the jurisdiction to decide on the legality or illegality of decampment thereby ruling against Rivers High Court proceedings.

“So the actions of the House formerly led by Ehi in declaring the seat vacant have not been declared null and void by any court. Jumbo remains the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly; the legal fireworks continues, as the declaration of the vacant seats is still valid and subject of pending litigation,” Ugochinyere said.

Similarly, the immediate past spokesperson of the APC in the state, Darlington Nwauju, has urged parties in dispute to respect the path of the rule of law and constitutionality and approach the highest Court if they deem it expedient.

