Lufthansa, Air Maroc Renew Handling Contract with NAHCO 

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance), West Africa’s largest ground handling service provider, has again emerged as the preferred handler for two of world’s leading airlines, Lufthansa and Royal Air Maroc.

Riding on the back of exceptional service delivery by the company, the two airlines have respectively signed contracts with NAHCO for the next five years in each case.

Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said the new contracts were coming at a time when NAHCO is massively increasing its capacity with the recent purchase of new Ground Support Equipment (GSE).

“Lufthansa and Royal Air Maroc have made the right decision in staying with NAHCO, evidently the largest handling provider in the country. We just took delivery of billions of naira worth of equipment which would be deployed to service these valued partners. It is a thrilling development,” Prince Lasisi said in Lagos.

The Group Managing Director/CEO, NAHCO Plc, Mr. Indranil Gupta, expressed his delight with the new contracts affirming that it is great partnerships at work. While assuring the airlines of exceptional service delivery, Gupta said: “We are always happy to serve clients who depend on us to further grow their businesses. We will always go the extra mile to ensure that we support them to keep their promises to their clients to offer the best service.”