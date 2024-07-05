Ajibike Babatunde: Celebrating 60 Years of Grace, Resilience, Purpose and Impact

Lagos socialite and former DHL Nigeria manager, Mrs Ajibike Babatunde, recently celebrated a major milestone, her 60th birthday in style at the prestigious Lagoon Restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos. As she marked six decades of life, love, and legacy, she sat down with Sunday Ehigiator to share her inspiring story of resilience, purpose, and passion for making a difference.

With a warm smile and a twinkle in her eye, Mrs Babatunde reflected on her remarkable journey, defined by meaningful milestones, challenges overcome, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

From her early days as a young professional to her rise as a respected leader in the logistics industry, through her ventures into politics, Mrs. Babatunde’s life has been a testament to her strength, courage, and dedication.

As the paragon of elegance, wisdom, and strength, marked a milestone of six decades on this earth with a resplendent celebration that echoed her indelible impact on the lives of all who know her, she was joined by friends and families who all revered her life of impact.

It was a gathering of political gladiators, captains of industries, families and friends who had stood the test of time. And as the moon shone brightly on the joyous gathering, Mrs Babatunde, a radiant and graceful matriarch stood at the centre, basking in the warmth of a lifetime of love, laughter, and legacy.

With a heart full of gratitude and a spirit that continues to inspire, this remarkable and energetic mother embarked on a new chapter in her journey, leaving behind a trail of cherished memories, unwavering resilience, and a legacy that will forever be etched in the hearts of those whose lives she has touched.

Born and raised in Ibadan, Oyo State, Mrs. Babatunde’s educational foundation and passion for learning set the stage for her future successes. She earned a degree in Office Administration from Ibadan Polytechnic and later worked at Express Building Society Bank, honing her leadership and problem-solving skills.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “As I celebrate my 60th birthday, I reflect on a journey marked by meaningful milestones. My early years were shaped by a strong educational foundation and a passion for learning. My career began with challenges that taught me resilience and fueled my passion.

“Meeting my life partner and raising a family has been a source of immense joy and growth. Professionally, I’ve had the privilege of owning several businesses as well as owning a DHL franchise and working with inspiring colleagues, politically and so on. Despite facing challenges, I’ve learned valuable lessons in adaptability and perseverance.

“Today, I focus on giving back to the community and mentoring young professionals. Looking ahead, I am excited about new opportunities and remain committed to growth and making a positive impact.”

Speaking about her life trajectory, she noted, “Before entering politics, I earned a degree in office administration from Ibadan Polytechnic in Oyo state. I then worked in an express building society bank gaining experience in handling businesses.

“These roles honed my leadership and problem-solving skills, preparing me for public service. My community involvement also fueled my passion for making a difference, leading me to pursue a career in politics.”

Throughout her life, Mrs. Babatunde has been a shining example of grace, compassion, and dedication. Her unwavering commitment to her family, community, and profession has been a beacon of hope and inspiration to countless individuals. Her life’s journey has been a testament to her strength, courage, and perseverance, as she has navigated life’s challenges with poise, wisdom, and a generous spirit.

Her entry into politics was a natural progression, driven by her desire to serve and make a positive impact. She has participated in several significant political campaigns and initiatives, including the Tinubu and Buhari administrations. Her experiences have taught her valuable lessons in strategic planning, teamwork, and resilience.

Speaking more on her political sojourn, she said, “I have had the privilege of participating in several significant political campaigns and initiatives throughout my career. I was part of the campaign team that ushered in the Tinubu administration and also contributed to the successful campaign for BRF in Surulere.

“During Ambode’s tenure, I was honoured to be nominated to the Christian Pilgrims Board. Additionally, I served on the committee that supported the election of the governor of Osun State. My involvement extended to the Buhari administration’s campaign team as well. Notably, I conducted the senatorial primary election in Oyo State.

“These experiences have taught me invaluable lessons in strategic planning, teamwork, and resilience. I have navigated numerous challenges, including managing diverse stakeholder interests and overcoming logistical hurdles. Each campaign reinforced the importance of dedication, adaptability, and effective communication in achieving our goals.

“This new chapter of my life holds significant promise and opportunity. It marks a period of reflection, growth, and renewed purpose. I am committed to leveraging my experiences and skills to make a meaningful impact in my community and beyond.”

As a professional, Mrs. Babatunde has always been a trailblazer, breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings with her exceptional talent, hard work, and determination. Her achievements have been a source of inspiration to many, and her contributions to her field have been invaluable.

But beyond her many accomplishments, She reiterated that her greatest legacy is the love, kindness, and compassion she has shown to all those around her. Her warm smile, gentle touch, and listening ear have been a balm to many souls, and her presence has made a difference in the lives of everyone she has met.

According to her, “The philosophy that has guided me throughout my life is to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, to treat others with kindness and empathy, and to live with purpose and gratitude.

“Others are, follow your passion and stay dedicated; build resilience to overcome challenges; value relationships for support and guidance; stay open-minded and embrace diversity; practice gratitude for a positive mindset; set goals and take consistent action; be kind, empathetic, and respectful; prioritize self-care for overall well-being; believe in yourself and your potential; love, Obedient, humility, and charity.”

As a devoted wife and mother, Mrs. Babatunde has been a rock to her family, providing unconditional love, support, and guidance. Her family has been the cornerstone of her life, and she has always put their needs before her own, sacrificing her desires for their well-being and happiness.

“I give glory to Almighty God for sparing my life thus far, to my late parents of blessed memories. My amiable appreciation goes to my siblings and my amazing daughter Boluwatito Britney, I pray that Almighty God keeps and preserves her in all spheres of her life.

“I am most grateful for my daughter. She brings immense joy, inspiration, and strength to my life. Watching her grow and thrive has been one of my greatest pleasures and accomplishments.

“Her kindness, curiosity, and resilience remind me daily of the beauty in the world. She has taught me patience, empathy, and the importance of unconditional love. Her presence gives my life profound purpose and fulfilment, and I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to be her parent.

“I can’t thank all my special guests enough and all my friends and younger siblings. I do appreciate it and I am overwhelmed with their love. I also would love to appreciate the late Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson, my friend, my sister, and my political mentor of blessed memory, I thank you today, if she was alive, my political status would have been different.

“All your efforts to make the APC party remain strong, successful, and triumphant in all political ramifications has been fulfilled. Nonetheless, we give thanks to Almighty God.”

Beyond her many accomplishments, Mrs. Babatunde said her greatest legacy is the love, kindness, and compassion she has shown to all those around her.

Her warm smile, gentle touch, and listening ear have been a balm to many souls, and her presence has made a difference in the lives of everyone she has met, and she hoped to share more of it through the coming decades.

“I don’t wish I had made any decisions differently, nor do I have any regrets, as I believe everything happens for a reason. I pray to continue growing spiritually and to seek the Lord’s guidance in faith and righteousness.

“This new chapter of my life holds significant promise and opportunity. It marks a period of reflection, growth, and renewed purpose. I am committed to leveraging my experiences and skills to make a meaningful impact in my community and beyond.

“To make the most of this chapter, I plan to engage in continuous learning, embrace new knowledge and skills to stay relevant and innovative; keep mentoring and supporting others; and keep sharing my experiences and insights to help guide and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“Focus on community service, dedicate more time and resources to initiatives that address pressing social issues and improve the quality of life for others. Pursue Personal Passions by spending more time on activities and projects that bring me joy and fulfilment.

“Foster strong relationships by strengthening connections with family, friends, and colleagues, and build new, meaningful relationships. I look forward to this exciting phase with enthusiasm and a commitment to making a positive difference.”

Throughout her life, Mrs. Babatunde has been guided by her faith and a strong sense of humility. She believes in the importance of obedience, humility, and charity, and encourages others to embrace these values.

As she looks to the future, Mrs. Babatunde hopes for a better Nigeria, where every citizen can benefit from democracy. On a personal level, she prays for good health and continued success in her endeavours.

“My hope and expectations for the coming decades are about the Beautiful country we call Nigeria. It’s my prayer that we get things right.

“I want a country of ‘Omoluabis’ (good citizenry) and not of ‘Amunisin’ (Colonialism); where every Nigerian will be a beneficiary of Democracy (Ijoba tiwa ntiwa). On a professional level, I pray for good health and keep on striving to thrive in any challenges that come my way, be it politically or business.”

Expressing her gratitude, she said, “I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who celebrated my 60th birthday with me. Your presence, kind words, and warm wishes made this milestone incredibly special. I am deeply grateful for your love and support, and I cherish the memories we created together. Thank you for being a part of this significant moment in my life.

“Thank you to my Chairman Otunba M.O.Jolayemi of Daily Need Group, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu and his wife; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and Wife; former Governor Babatunde Fashola and Wife, former Governor of Ogun State, Distinguished Senator, Ibikule Amosun, Former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Mrs Sarah Sosan.

“Sen Gbenga Ashafa, Sen Ganiyu Solomon, Sen Musiliu Obanikoro, Sen Gbenga Obadara, Sen Iyiola Omisore , SSG Mrs Abimbola Hundeyin, COS Mr Tayo Ayinde.

“At this juncture, my special thanks also goes to Chief Mrs Eniola Fadayomi, The Adenuga’s; to my Mummy Cash Madam Chief Mrs Bisilola Edionsere and Mummy Modupe Sagoe To my Egbon mi Dr Vicky Haastrup. To Mr Yemi Nelson and his entire family, The Anakos, Dr. Mrs Lola Akande; my supportive and wonderful friends, they are so numerous that I can’t start to mention their names. Thank you to everyone.”

As she enters this new chapter, Mrs. Babatunde expresses commitment to growth, community service, and mentoring young professionals. Her philosophy emphasises embracing challenges, kindness, empathy, and living with purpose and gratitude.