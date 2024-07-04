Onirogbo Power Plant Set for Inauguration

The Onirogbo 80Kwp Solar PV hybrid mini grid will be commissioned on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Onirogbo, a village in Odigbo Local Government in Ondo State.

The Project was designed by Triple E, utilising 100 per cent equity fund, a statement from the organisation said.

The Acting Managing Director of Rural Electricity Agency (REA) Abba Aliyu would commission the project, while the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Energy, Johnson Alabi as well as the Ekiti State Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, will be present at the event as well as the Chief Executive of Triple E Systems Associate Limited, Prof. Felix Dayo.

The project was completed in May this year, and the community will enjoy electricity supply as well as other villages. The estimated population of the community is about 1,000. They are mostly farmers.

The company would also kick off a 1 MW Solar PV Hybrid Power plant for Charis Innovative Fabrication Ltd., Ondo city, Ondo State.

Charis Innovative Fabrication Ltd., a Greenfield Nigerian company contracted Triple E to develop the energy supply infrastructure for its Greenfield pressure vessel fabrication factory for the Oil and Gas Industry that will be sited in Ondo city, Ondo State, Nigeria.

The work achieved so far for the power system of the factory which will commence construction in the middle of the next quarter of 2024 (July – September) is a state-of-the-art Solar PV Hybrid Power System with the following: a 1MWp Solar PV Rooftop/Farm System; an integrated 1300kWh battery backup; and a 1 MWp standby Propane generator.

In addition to the two projects, the company has engaged in detailed discussion with the tertiary institutions in designing and implementing sustainable energy solutions for them.

Tripple E Systems Associate Limited (Tripple E) was incorporated in Nigeria in 1992 as an engineering and consulting firm to provide services in the area of Energy System, Environmental Evaluation, Engineering Designs, and computer Applications.