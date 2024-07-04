MTN Begins Construction of Largest Data Centre in West Africa

In a move to enhance Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, MTN Nigeria has commenced the construction of West Africa’s largest data centre.

The new facility, a 1,500-rack, Tier IV data centre, is set to play a pivotal role in meeting the growing data demands and digital needs of businesses and consumers across the country.

MTN’s Chief Technical Officer, Mohammed Rufai, shared details of the project in a recent interview, where he highlighted the critical need for expanded data processing capabilities, driven by significant growth in data usage and the emergence of new services.

“We see a high demand in the market, with data usage growing significantly. To cater to this demand and prepare for future growth, we are expanding and modernizing our data centre capacity now. This is to ensure we are ready for expansion at the right time,” Rufai said.

The new data centre is expected to support MTN’s infrastructure and serve as a vital resource for businesses across Nigeria.

“Businesses that require data centre capacity can now forgo maintaining their server rooms. Our facility will provide the space and services needed, enabling companies to digitalise their operations and improve efficiency.

“The data centre will also enhance the delivery of content from major tech companies like Meta and Google, bringing content closer to Nigerian users and improving access speeds. The local hosting of content will significantly boost user experience and network efficiency.

The project is not just a technological investment but also a catalyst for economic growth. By providing scalable and adaptable infrastructure, it will enable businesses, particularly MSMEs, to leverage cloud services and other digital solutions. This, in turn, will drive innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness across various sectors of the economy,” Rufai noted.

He emphasised MTN’s readiness to partner with startups and MSMEs, offering numerous opportunities for collaboration, particularly in cloud services.

Aligned with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, the data centre signals the company’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. The facility will eventually utilise efficient cooling systems and a combination of traditional energy sources, gas and renewable energy, and will significantly reduce its carbon footprint.