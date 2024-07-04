CSR: Access Bank Provides Clean Water to Communities

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project under its Employee Volunteering Scheme, Access Bank’s Retail Operations Group has provided clean water to communities in need, designed to enhance community health.

The initiative aims to provide potable water to disadvantaged communities through the drilling of boreholes and the provision of water treatment plants.

Chairperson of the Retail Operations Group’s CSR committee, Folusho Ibeabuchi, expressed gratitude towards the Ogolonto community and its Baale for their support in facilitating the project.

“From the very first day we arrived, the Baale warmly welcomed us, making it easy to start the project and put everything in place. Thank you to the community for providing the space to locate this project,” Ibeabuchi said.

She highlighted the impetus for the project, noting the severe water scarcity in many Nigerian communities, which often leads to outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

“We observed that many communities lack access to clean water, resulting in widespread waterborne diseases. Given this pressing need, we decided to focus on providing boreholes in areas without adequate water supply,” Ibeabuchi further said.

She explained that the selection of Ogolonto for the project was based on the community’s significant need for clean water. “We had several communities to choose from, including Badagry and Epe, but we prioritised Ogolonto due to its urgent need,” Ibeabuchi explained.