Stanbic IBTC Insurance Launches  Education Endowment Plan

Stanbic IBTC Insurance, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has launched Education Endowment Insurance  Plan, an offering that empowers parents and guardians to secure the academic future of their children or wards.

Targeting young adults,  the underwriting firm said the Education Endowment Plan encouraged parents and guardians to adopt a long-term strategy for investing in the educational future of their children through the launch.

The company aims to raise awareness about the importance of investing in education.

It said by opting for the Stanbic IBTC Education Endowment Plan, parents could benefit from a comprehensive investment solution that safeguards their children’s academic journey.

At the media launch of the product in Lagos, the Chief Executive  Officer Stanbic IBTC Insurance,  Akinjide Orimolade, explained that the Education Endowment Plan offered families a strong financial safety net. 

“This product ensures the protection of their children’s education, regardless of life’s uncertainties; providing reassurance and confidence. By making strategic investments today, parents can secure access to education for their children, enabling them to realise their full potential and pursue their aspirations.

“We are proud to launch the Education Endowment Plan campaign, an insurance product that aligns with our commitment to empowering parents in Nigeria to attain financial security for the education of their children,” he stated.

