SAM Network Holds Health Checks for Widows, Single Mothers in Nigeria

The Sponsor a Mom (SAM) Network, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting widows and single mothers in Nigeria, held its third annual health checks on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Founded by Moyosola Kara, SAM Network aims to provide monthly financial support to single mothers earning below N50,000 (approximately $35) per month.

Since its inception four years ago, SAM Network has admitted 10-15 mothers each year, offering comprehensive support to both the women and their children.

During the summer holidays of 2022, SAM Network collaborated with the art foundation YAWOA to host a pottery class for the children.

This past Easter, an Easter Fun Day was organized, featuring food and entertainment for the kids.

For the mothers, SAM Network provides free health checks, physician consultations and medications, in addition to yearly food drives, business talks, parenting classes and virtual counselling by trained professionals.

With a commitment to full transparency, donations go directly from donors to beneficiaries and sponsors receive regular updates, including school report cards and general notes on the wellbeing of the families they support.

Last year, SAM Network launched its school fees scheme, allowing sponsors to directly contribute to their Beneficiaries’ children’s education.

The initiative saw over N1 million in school fees paid, covering costs from primary to tertiary education.

The founder, Kara, shared her inspiration for SAM Network: “Raised by a single mother in Nigeria, I witnessed the stigma and challenges faced by unmarried or divorced women. SAM Network was created to be a support system for these women, offering them the financial and emotional aid they need.”