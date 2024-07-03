NIS, Platinum Stars Collaborate to Train Coaches  

In line with its renewed drive to ensure that coaches knowledge is upgraded in modern football coaching, the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Lagos is set to collaborate with Platinum Football Coaches to organise a two -day training for coaches.

The training, according to the Coordinator of Platinum Football Coaches, Nurudeen Aweroro, is scheduled to take place from July 3rd to July 4, 2024 at the National Institute for Sports in Lagos.

He disclosed that the objectives of the clinic include to upgrade coaches in modern football technology and to Instill in them new philosophy.

“We are collaborating with the NIS in order to improve on what we did in previous editions. Our goal is to provide quality training which the NIS represents. I’m happy that we have the support of the Director-General, Professor Olawale Moronkola and his team.

“This will bring more prestige and credibility to the training. The responses we are getting show that this could be one of the best training in recent time .We also have the support of some organizations to make the event a success”.

About 250 coaches are expected to take part, an improvement on the last edition where about 150 coaches participated.

NIS Director-General, Professor Moronkola will declare the training open. Some top rated coaches like newly crowned Nigerian Premier Football League Champions coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, Daniel Ogunmodede, Coach of Remo Stars and Coaches Adesina James and Jeremiah Kuhwa among others are the resource persons for the training which will be both theoretical and practical.

The event will take place at the Conference Hall of the National Institute for Sports and the Practice pitch.