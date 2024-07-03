  • Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

NIS, Platinum Stars Collaborate to Train Coaches  

Sport | 2 hours ago

In line with its  renewed  drive to ensure that  coaches knowledge is upgraded in modern football coaching,  the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Lagos is set to collaborate  with Platinum  Football Coaches to organise a two -day training  for coaches.

The training,  according to the  Coordinator of  Platinum Football Coaches, Nurudeen Aweroro, is scheduled  to take place  from  July 3rd to July 4, 2024 at the National Institute for Sports in Lagos.

He disclosed  that the objectives of the clinic include to upgrade coaches in modern football technology and to Instill in them  new philosophy. 

“We  are collaborating  with the NIS in order to improve  on what we did in previous editions. Our goal  is to provide  quality training  which the NIS  represents. I’m  happy that we have the  support of the Director-General, Professor Olawale Moronkola and his team. 

“This will bring more prestige and credibility to  the training.  The responses we are getting show that this could be one of the best training  in recent time .We also have the  support  of some organizations to make the event a success”.

About   250  coaches are expected to take part, an improvement  on the last edition where about 150 coaches participated. 

NIS Director-General, Professor  Moronkola  will declare the training  open. Some top rated coaches like newly crowned Nigerian Premier Football League Champions coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu,  Daniel Ogunmodede, Coach of Remo Stars and Coaches Adesina James and Jeremiah Kuhwa among others are the resource persons  for the   training which will be both  theoretical and practical.

The event will take place at the Conference Hall of the National Institute for Sports  and the Practice pitch.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.