Bauchi SUBEB Chairman Emphasises Enrolment of School-aged Children

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Chairman of Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri says his administration has prioritised pupils/students’ progression, strengthened governance and management, child protection, focused in-service professional development, public private partnership and enhanced school environment.

Duguri said this during his maiden one-day advocacy visit to the Emirs of Ningi, Jama’are, Katagum, and Misau on students’ enrolment, retention, and maintenance of government properties in their domains.

The chairman explained that the advocacy visit to the first class emirs, was part of his ongoing engagement with all stakeholders, particularly community leaders.

It aims to consolidate further the educational gains made under Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), the Universal Basic Education Commission, and the Bauchi government.

In their separate remarks, the Emirs of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya; Jama’are, Alhaji Nuhu Wabi; Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruq; and Misau, Alhaji Ahmad Sulaiman, represented by Chiroman Misau, Alhaji Ahmadun Ahmadu, pledged their readiness to support the crusade.

They also lauded Duguri’s efforts to revive the basic education sub-sector in the state and advised the state government to improve education by deploying Civil Defense personnel to protect schools.

They also said it would incentivise community leaders to encourage them further to take ownership of government properties within their respective domains.

The four emirate councils assured the chairman that they would direct district and village heads in their respective domains to ensure that all school-age children are enrolled in schools and safeguard government properties in their areas.