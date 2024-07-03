Akugbene Technical College Project Not Abandoned, Says Contractor

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Wana Enterprises Nigeria, the contracting firm handing the state-owned Model Technical College project at Akugbene in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, has assured the people of the state that the project has not been abandoned as insinuated.

The firm said the reports making the rounds that the state government had cancelled the project and the contractor absconded was untrue, describing the information as false and handiwork of anti-progressive elements.

According to a statement by the firms Public Relations Officer, Ms. Aboke Akeme, the project was very much on course and had not been cancelled by the state government.

“It has come to our attention the countless false publications by fifth columnists and anti-progressive elements in the public domain to the effect that the Delta State Government has cancelled the well thought-out Model Technical College project at Akugbene, which is meant to bring the dividends of democracy to the good people of Bomadi Local Government Area and that the contractor has absconded from the site.

“It should be on record that Wana Enterprises Nigeria is a responsible and credible firm with an irrefutable pedigree and track record that is committed to meeting her contractual obligations to the Delta State Government and every other organisation strictly to the letter,” it stated.

In putting the records straight and in proper perspective, the company said that the present gale of negative publicity and campaign of calumny was the handiwork of detractors, who were hell-bent on misrepresenting and discrediting the contractor handling the project, and importantly to under-report the dividends of democracy brought to the good people of Bomadi Local Government Area by the government of Delta State.

“We unequivocally state here that the Model Technical College project at Akugbene is very much on course. It has not been cancelled and will not be cancelled, and the contractor is very much on ground and fully committed to completing the project for His Excellency the governor of Delta State to commission.

“This project, which is one of the legacy projects of the Delta State government meant to soar up socio-economic development in Bomadi Local Government Area, was awarded to Wana Enterprises Nigeria in December 2019, and as we speak, the male hostel, female hostel, dining/kitchen and the Mechanical Engineering workshop buildings have been fully completed and standing.

“The administrative/classrooms block is also at roofing level, as well as the perimeter fencing which is at the level of 75% completion. Moreso, sand-filling has equally reached an advance stage and work, particularly the civil structures on site, is at 75% level of completion despite the difficult terrain where the project is situated,” it added.

The company however acknowledged that the project has suffered from inadequate funding as it had put in certificate for payment since September 2023 but was yet to receive payment.

“Again, the galloping inflation that has affected building materials and other goods and services in Nigeria has rendered the present contract sum inadequate for the completion of the project, making a need for upward review of the contract sum absolutely inevitable.

“Notwithstanding the various daunting challenges, we are totally and irrevocably committed to completing the project,” it added.