Surveyor General Urges States to Prioritise Survey, Mapping

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Surveyor General of the Federation, Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, has appealed to the state governors to lift the status of their respective Surveyor General Offices to extra-ministerial offices.

Adebomehin who argued that nothing can be achieved by the states concerning infrastructural development without the input of surveying professionals, spoke at the 58th annual general meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) in Edo.

According to a statement from the Head of Press and Public Relations, Sani Datti, Adebomehin said the surveying profession is known for precision and accuracy.

In his comments, the President of the NIS Dr. Matthew Ibitoye stated that it has been identified that one of the factors impeding the speedy development of any nation is the inability to identify what and where its resources are.

He said this can be addressed through a comprehensive mapping programme that has yet to receive the attention it deserves from the government, asserting that the best developed countries are the well-mapped countries.

Ibitoye further stated that the government must prioritise the issue as it is fundamental to solving many of the environmental and related problems in the country.