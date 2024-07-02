PDP NWC: Ongoing Membership Drive only for New Members

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified that the ongoing membership drive is meant for only incoming members

It said that existing members of the party don’t need to participate in the membership drive as they are already valid members.

In a statement yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the clarification was due to reports it received that some existing members of the great party in some wards in certain states were being requested to revalidate their membership in the ongoing membership drive and registration of new members.

According to Ologunagba, “The NWC in clear terms clarifies that the ongoing membership drive and registration of new members is only targeted at providing opportunity and access to eligible Nigerians who are enthusiastic and surging in their millions to register as members of our party across the country.”

He said: “The NWC further clarifies that the membership status, rights and privileges of already existing members remain valid and in no way whatsoever affected by the membership drive.”

Consequently, Ologunagba said: “No existing member is expected or required to have his or her membership revalidated as such individuals remains bona-fide members of the party and not subject to any form of revalidation.

“All members and officers of our Party especially at all Electoral Wards across the country should take note of the above and be guided accordingly,” he said.

The NWC acknowledged the continuing influx of millions of Nigerians into the Party in the on-going PDP membership drive exercise across the country.

The PDP urged all members to continue to work together in the drive to further strengthen our Party for the task ahead.

The membership drive is prior to the new date for the National Executive Committee (NEC) in September 26th, to elect a substantive national chairman.

At the first NEC meeting held on April 18, issues including the fate of the Acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Illiya Damagum, were deferred to the next NEC meeting earlier slated for August.

The North Central caucus of the party had argued that a candidate from the zone be elected to complete the truncated tenure of former Chairman, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, who resigned almost two years into his four year tenure.

Ahead of the September NEC, the party has slated July 27th for the conduct of ward / delegates congresses to elect ward executives as well as three ad-hoc delegates in 23 out of the 36 states of the country including Abuja.

Some of the affected states include: Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Bauchi, FCT, Taraba and Ebonyi among others.

According to the time-table, appeals arising from the ward congresses will be considered on August 2nd, 2024.

Local Government Congresses to elect LGA executives and national delegates in 21 affected states is to follow on August 10th.

Appeals arising from the LGA congresses will be entertained on August 16.

State Congresses are to be held in 18 States on August 31.

These states include: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano, Rivers, FCT, Benue, Katsina, Ekiti and Ebonyi among others.

Appeals arising from these state congresses are to be considered on September 5th, 2024.