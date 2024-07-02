NAPTIP Promises More Bite in War against Trafficking in Persons

•To embrace data collection

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has promised to give more bite to its ongoing war on trafficking in persons by embracing data collection and collaborating with all important stakeholders.

Director-General of NAPTIP, Professor Fatima Waziri-Azi, made the pledge on Monday at the opening of a capacity building programme for NAPTIP officers and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Human Trafficking and the Harmonised Reporting Tools.

Waziri-Azi, represented by the agency’s Director, Legal and Prosecution, Mr. Hassan Tahir, stated that the place of data in national development could not be over emphasised.

She added, “Data collection is the basis of our programming for human trafficking. It is a known fact that data drives policy interventions and operational activities in several fields, and particularly, the counter-trafficking sphere.

“Reliable data enables us to identify trends, allocate resources effectively, and craft evidence-based strategies that are impactful towards the detection and elimination of the heinous crime of human trafficking.”

She further said, “To all the participants, this workshop provides you a unique opportunity to make a difference in counter trafficking efforts in Nigeria, especially, in the agency.

“You are privileged to have been selected to be here. I, therefore, urge you to remain focused and fully engaged throughout this training. Your role is critical, and the skills you acquire here will not only enhance your capabilities but also empower you to train other data collection officers across the various formations of NAPTIP nationwide and to other stakeholders, especially, the CSOs.”

Waziri-Azi said, “The consultants and other experts have been carefully selected and they will guide you through various pertinent topics. The excellence shown in this training will undoubtedly have a positive impact throughout the entire agency, bolstering our collective efforts against human trafficking.”

She reminded the participants, “You are aware of the performance bond that I signed early this year with the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“That performance bond is based on the eight priorities of the present administration, which is evidence based. You are key to achieving that performance bond as the agency relies on you as data officers of your departments and units to track those activities we said would be carried out and ensure full compliance, with evidence of achievements harvested.

“This would be done alongside your work plans, which are also in tandem with the National Action Plan.”

She told the participants, “Our job as a critical agency of government is to always stand tall in contributing to national development and ensuring the safety of our vulnerable population whom criminal elements are seeking to devour.

“We have from the onset vowed to make life unbearable for human traffickers and all those involved in various acts of violence against persons in Nigeria, and we are not ready to shy away from that responsibility.

“We shall continue to make our communities difficult for human traffickers to operate.”

She said some participants from the workshop would be selected and sent to the commands to cascade the training.

On his part, the agency’s Director, Research and Programme Department, Mr. Josiah Emerole, said, “This capacity building has come at a very auspicious time when the agency is focusing more on evidence-based programming, which only proper data collection, analysis and dissemination can provide.

“It is also coming at a time when the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is focusing on evidence-based performance from all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in line with the performance bonds signed with ministers.”

Emerole disclosed that at the end of the workshop, “The reporting tools will be used as the accepted template for reporting counter trafficking activities in the agency and to the agency. The CSOs and other stakeholders are to adopt same template in reporting to the National Stakeholders Consultative Forum (NSCF).

“CSOs present are to step down this training to other member organisations for uniform reporting while training for STF on the template will be conducted during the Bootcamp early August 2024.

“NAPTIP participants shall step down the training in their respective departments and units.

“Selected participants would facilitate step down trainings across the NAPTIP commands in the next activity phase.”

A goodwill message from the Acting Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Nigeria Country Office, Danilo Campisi, said, “Based on lessons learned from implementing the first NAP of 2009 to 2012, improved data collection, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of the level and success of implemented activities through the development of a harmonised data collection system with stringent reporting tools and guidelines that allow for high-quality and timely reporting is one of the integral objectives for the implementation of the current NAP, which significantly explains further, our reason for being here today.”

Campisi, represented by UNODC’s Associate Programme Officer, “From Policy to Action,” Ifeoma Karebo, said, “Human trafficking as we are aware, remains a grave concern, threatening the dignity and rights of individuals, particularly women and children. UNODC is dedicated to supporting the strengthening of the Nigerian government’s policy framework and response to trafficking in persons.

“This training workshop, whose primary aim is to equip NAPTIP officers and CSOs with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively implement the NAP, embodies our commitment to turning ‘Policy into Action’.

“We aim to enhance stakeholder coordination, improve data collection and analysis, and develop a more gender-sensitive approach to combating human trafficking.

“By fostering a comprehensive understanding of the NAP among different stakeholders and developing their competencies, we are laying the groundwork for a more robust and coordinated response to human trafficking across Nigeria.”