Tinubu, Ododo, Nigerian Military Mourn Ex-CDS, Ogohi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, extended his condolences to the family of Adm. Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), a well-decorated officer, who was Chief of Defence Staff from 1999 to 2003.

Tinubu, according to a release issued by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said Ogohi’s services to the country will always be remembered.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family.



Similarly, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo commiserated with the Ogohi family over the death of the former CDS, an indigene of the state, who was 75.

In a condolence message, Ododo described the late Ogohi as an illustrious son of Kogi state and one of Nigeria’s finest military officers who contributed immensely to keep Nigeria united in the face of national challenges.

The governor said, “Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi was an excellent military officer and a statesman who was committed to the unity and peaceful coexistence among the people of Nigeria until his last days on earth.



“His illustrious military career saw him make enormous sacrifices as an officer to keep Nigeria as one indivisible entity and he had remained a committed elder statesman in his retirement by making invaluable contributions to the development of Kogi State and had been a huge source of inspiration to many in the country and beyond.

“Nigeria and the government and people of Kogi State have lost a fine and experienced military officer and rare statesman.”

Ogohi was the first naval officer to become Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff and served from 1999 to 2003 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was born in November 1948 and died in the early hours of Sunday, June 30, 2024. His remains had been laid to rest at his home town, Okura Lafia, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.



The military high command also expressed grief over the passing of Ogohi.

The CDS, General Christopher Musa, in a statement yesterday, signed by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.- Gen. Tukur Gusau, revealed that the eighth Chief of Defence Staff died at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

The statement said, “On behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, hereby announces the sad demise of the 8th Chief of Defence Staff, Armed Forces of Nigeria (1999-2003) Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi.

“Admiral Ogohi died in the early hours of today, Sunday, 30 June 2024, at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness. He was 75 years old.”

The late CDS started his military training as a Midshipman in the United Kingdom in 1971 and attended the Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course in India in 1972. He also attended Staff and Defence courses at the United States Naval War College in 1980 and 1991, respectively.

He held several appointments in the Nigerian Navy, including: Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ship YOLA – 1976 – 1977, as well as Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ships OTOBO and DORINA – 1980, and Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ship EKUN – 1982.

Ogohi became Naval Provost Marshall in 1982 and commanded Nigerian Navy Ship ANANSA from 1985 to 1986. The late Admiral was the Director of Administration, Nigerian Defence Academy, 1986 – 1987, and a Directing Staff at the National War College (now National Defence College) from 1992 to 1993.

In 1995, he was appointed Chief of Policy and Plans at the Naval Headquarters and became Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command in May 1996. He was promoted Rear Admiral in July 1996 and promoted Vice Admiral in June 2000. He became Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff in 1999 and retired as Admiral in 2003 after 33 years of service to the nation.

While in the service, Ogohi was decorated with the Forces Service Star, passed staff course, fellow of the United States War College, and Distinguished Fellow of the National War College. He was also conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic by then President Olusegun Obasanjo.