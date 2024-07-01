  • Monday, 1st July, 2024

Sustainability Professionals Institute Inducts 64 New Members

The Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) has said that it inducted 64 new members at its 2024 cohort induction ceremony in Lagos.

The event, it said in a statement, marked a significant milestone in its efforts to promote sustainable practices in Nigeria.

The induction ceremony, it added, brought together professionals from various sectors, institutional members including Access Bank, Dangote Cement, First Bank, IHS Towers and Lotus Bank, emphasizing their commitment to supporting a sustainable Nigeria.

In his keynote speech, Professor Bongo Adi from the Lagos Business School delivered a presentation titled: “The Role of Sustainability Professionals in Socioeconomic Development.” He emphasized developmental activism as a key driver of sustainability practices and economic progress, urging the new inductees to take an active role in shaping Nigeria’s sustainable future.

Speaking, SPIN’s Vice President, Ini Abimbola said, “SPIN remains committed to promoting sustainable practices in Nigeria. We charge our new inductees to imbibe good leadership traits as they join our mission.” She also hinted at ongoing plans towards achieving charter status for the institute.

Osayi Alile presented on, “Positioning Social Enterprises as Key Drivers of Sustainable Development in Emerging Economies,” stressing the need for more knowledge and collaborations at corporate and individual levels.

Ismail Omamegbe, Director of Advocacy and Stakeholder Relations at SPIN, outlined the institute’s plans for the new inductees.

