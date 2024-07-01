  • Monday, 1st July, 2024

NAF Surveillance Helicopter Crashlands in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A surveillance helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Monday reportedly crash-landed in a farm in Tami village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

No life was lost in the incident as the pilot was said to have survived unhurt.

Residents of the community said the incident occurred at about 5am.

The villagers said the loud sound of the crash caused fear and panic in the community.

It was gathered that a team of NAF officers immediately arrived at the scene of the incident and sealed off the area.

The NAF is yet to officially comment on the incident. However, one of its officers, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He said no life was lost in the incident, adding that the helicopter is a small one used for surveillance.

According to him, the helicopter crash-landed shortly after take-off, adding that it probably might have developed technical problems after take-off.

