Inter-state Rail System Strategic for South-west Development, Says Abiodun’s Aide

Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said the inter-state rail system was strategic for the development of the South-west. Akinmade said this on Saturday, while speaking on the topic, “Regional Integration and Development: The case of Ogun State,” at the Western Post 2024 annual retreat in Abeokuta.



He explained that upon assumption of office in 2019, Abiodun strategically came up with the idea of speedy development through the concept of Multi-modal Transport Management System, which connected the state with other states in the region through air, water, rail and road, and gave access to the rest of the world.

Akinmade stated that with railway interconnectivity, development in the South-west would be faster, as the movement of people and goods would be made easier.

According to him, “The inter-state rail system that cuts across the states in the South-west has been efficiently explored by Ogun State for effective connectivity in the region.



“Presently, the state has more rail stations than any other state; there are five different stations within the stretch of Lagos and Ibadan alone.

“With an efficient rail system, an indigene of Ado-Ekiti can secure employment in Ogun State, get to office every day from Ekiti and return at the closing hour around 5pm, and before 7pm he will be back in Ado-Ekiti.

“That is the type of regional integration we are institutionalising in the state so that individuals in any of the states in the region can freely interact, transact and relax in the state without hindrance.”



Akinmade stated that oil exploration would soon commence in the state and it would put the region on a more sustainable economic footing.

He assured that the Gateway International Agro-Cargo airport would be inaugurated soon, saying that it would be the best in the West African corridor with the largest runway and apron.

Akinmade stated that the airport would bring great relief to thousands of manufacturers operating in the state in terms of getting imported materials with ease and also transporting their finished goods to the rest of the world without facing the traffic snarl in Lagos.

He explained that the airport would serve as a potent regional development tool and means of connectivity among the states of the region and the rest of the world.



Akinmade said, “Our government is presently working on a dry port at Kajola, which will sufficiently complement the Agro-Cargo Airport in the area of importation and exportation of raw materials and finished goods by manufacturers, and by implication serve as a better alternative to the Lagos Port that is often characterised by heavy congestion.”

The special adviser disclosed that the government had constructed over 500 kilometres of roads across the state to make mobility easier. He added that the roads had made regional integration possible considering the strategic location of Ogun State in the region.



He stated, “Of profound interest is the recent resolution by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to start oil exploration in Ogun State and make the state an oil-producing state, which in the next 12 months will begin to unfold and put the region on a more viable economic footing.

“Our administration has invested heavily in agriculture to ensure food security, and just last week, the governor allocated expansive lands to state lawmakers for the purpose of aggressive mechanised farming. It may interest you to know that our state is presently the largest producer of poultry products and cassava in the country.

“Imbued with unwavering commitment to speedy development of the state and the region at large, through his ISEYA mantra, which encompasses: Infrastructure, Social Welfare and Wellbeing, Education, Youths Empowerment and Job Creation and, lastly, Agriculture, Prince Dapo Abiodun, upon his assumption of office, strategically came up with very brilliant idea of speedy development through the concept of Multi-modal Transport Management system, which connects the state with other states in the region through air, water, rail and road and as well gives access to the rest of the world.

“That is the type of regional integration we are institutionalising in the state so that individuals in any of the states in the region can freely interact, transact and relax in the state without hindrance.”