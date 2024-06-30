  • Sunday, 30th June, 2024

Tinubu Mourns Ex-CDS Ogohi 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the family of Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), who died on Sunday.

Admiral Ogohi, a well-decorated officer, was the Chief of Defence Staff from 1999 to 2003.

The President, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, mourned the late Admiral, stating that his services to the nation will always be remembered.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family.

