Rumours Linking Lookman with Premier League Clubs, Saudi Debunked

Europa League winners Atalanta have not received any bids for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations star Ademola Lookman despite earlier reports in the Italian press claiming that the Nerazzurri are evaluating an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Tuttomercatoweb has confirmed from sources close to Lookman that there are no offers for the former Everton and RB Leipzig winger as of now.

The Italian transfer market portal has suggested that the quotes claiming to be from the player’s camp were fabricated as neither Lookman nor Atalanta have received an offer from potential suitors in the summer transfer window.

In recent days, Lookman has been sensationally linked with Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, but there is nothing concrete at the moment.

German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup winner.

The Charlton Athletic Academy product was recently named Atalanta’s Player of the Season for the second year in a row following an exceptional season where he registered 27-goal involvements (17 goals, 10 assists) in 45 games across all competitions.

The best moment in his professional career was scoring a hat-trick as Atalanta thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win the Europa League last month.

When Lookman found the net against Fiorentina at the Gewiss Stadium on June 2, he became the only player to score double-digits in home matches in the Serie A in 2023-2024.

The 26-year-old has a contract with Atalanta until the end of the 2025-2026 season.