  • Friday, 28th June, 2024

Federation Cup Final to Broadcast on DStv, GOtv

Sport | 42 mins ago

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 2024 President Federation Cup final will be broadcast live on SuperSport, available on DStv and GOtv.

A statement by the company said it has finalised arrangements to broadcast the men and women’s finals, scheduled to take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena today.

The women’s final between Rivers Angels and Naija Ratels will kick off at 1 pm, on SuperSport (DStv Ch 204 and GOtv Ch. 62), while the men’s final between Abia Warriors and El-Kanemi Warriors will kick off at 4 pm on the same channel.

Executive Head of Marketing, MultiChoice West Africa, Tope Oshunkeye, said the company is pleased to broadcast this year’s final of the oldest football cup competition in Nigeria.

The prestigious President Federation Cup final is returning to the history ground, formerly Onikan Stadium, which hosted the final from 1945 to 1972.

