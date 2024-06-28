NIMN Inducts New Fellows

Sunday Okobi

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has inducted 58 Fellows and other members into various membership categories, underscoring its commitment to fostering high standards of professionalism and expertise in the industry.

The induction ceremony held during the Annual Marketing Conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, had as its theme: ‘Empowering Nigerian Brands: Leveraging Local Content for Global Success’.

It was learnt that over 200 marketers were conferred as Associate Members, Full Members, and Fellows of the Institute after a thorough assessment and confirmation process.

Addressing the new inductees, President and Chairman of the NIMN Council, Mr. Idorenyen Enang, emphasised the importance of upholding the highest standards as marketing professionals.

He urged them to familiarise themselves with the NIMN Act, stressing that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

Enang encouraged the inductees to contribute to the Institute’s growth and development as well leverage various interventions aimed at expanding their knowledge and expertise.

Speaking on the theme of the induction, Prof. Justine Nnabuko highlighted the necessity of a clear understanding of strategic differentiation, cultural nuances, digital compliance, and localisation at all levels for successful branding in any economy.

According to him, “Empowering Nigerian brands involves harnessing local content to achieve global success by emphasising and implementing robust local content strategies and flagship programme,”

She remarked that global market instability, supply chain uncertainties, changing consumer demands, and national security requirements necessitate strategic localisation and investment in local value creation.

Nnabuko explained that brands resonate more deeply with local consumers and appeal to global markets when they incorporate the country’s rich economic heritage, diverse traditions, and unique offerings.

She advocated for local content inclusiveness to ensure brands are culturally relevant and globally competitive.

The Keynote Speaker, a Senior Lecturer from Lagos Business School, Prof. Uchenna Uzo, who spoke on: ‘Innovative Approaches to Marketing Nigerian Heritage’, revealed the importance of using data and insights to drive sustained and authentic communication that fosters brand engagement, loyalty, and patronage.

“Nigeria is not one market; it is a conglomeration of markets,” he said.

He emphasised that building local brands for global relevance requires understanding the cultural nuances of different markets, adding that a one-size-fits-all approach to brand building in Nigeria will not deliver the desired outcomes.

He added: “To build authentic brands with global relevance in Nigeria, we must start with consumer insights. Without these insights driving our branding efforts, our strategies will falter. Consumer insights are fundamental because branding is not about what you claim to be; it’s about what your customers say you are when you’re not present. Effective branding requires a message that resonates with diverse audiences, enabling the creation of regional, national, and global brands. It is crucial to be mindful of the cultural nuances of different markets, as what works in one area may not necessarily work in another.”

Delivering a speech on ‘Empowering Nigerian Brands: Intellectual Property as a Tool for Leveraging Local Content for Global Success’, Professor Bankole Shodipo explained the critical need for legal protection of brand assets and intellectual property to prevent limitations and misuse.

He highlighted that for Nigerian brands to achieve global success, it is essential to understand issues related to trademarks, patents, and copyrights, and to register these rights with the appropriate authorities.

“Trademarks prevent third parties from using an identical or confusingly similar name. The test for a trademark is whether it sounds alike or looks alike. If you aim to go global, you must do your homework. Otherwise, the name you have built in Nigeria might be unusable abroad,” Shodipo added.