‘South-west Devt Commission Bill Passes First Reading’

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A bill for establishment of South-west Development Commission, has passed the first reading in the Senate.

The Senator Representing Ogun East in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, who is the initiator of the bill, Gbenga Daniel, said this in Abeokuta, while featuring on a programme organised by the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The programme with the theme: “Dialogue with Journalists to Mark One Year in Office of National Assembly Members from Ogun State”, was held at the multipurpose hall of the union christened “Iwe Iroyin” and was attended by journalists from all chapels in the state.

Daniel said the bill, was one of 11 of such he presented on the floor of the Senate, within one year at the Senate. According to him, said he has presented 11 bills and move several motions even as a first timer in the National Assembly.

The senator said apart from the bill for the establishment of the South-west Development Commission, he has also presented for the Establishment of National College of Aviation College in Ilara Remo; Bill for Establishment of Media Practitioners Registration Council and one for Establishment of Border Community Development Agency, among others.

Daniel, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy and Vice Chairman Committee on National Identity and Commission, said he had been able to build viable network among his colleagues in the National Assembly.

He said if it sailed through, the South-west Development Agency Bill, would create another economic based for the South West.

The senator said he had carried out several empowerment programmes for people in his senatorial district adding that several women, have benefitted from such programmes.

He also said he had facilitated employment for people from his constituencies in various ministeries and agencies of Federal Government.

The senator, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Navy, lamented that parents in the South West, don’t usually allow that children to enlist in the police and the military.

Daniel, who stressed the importance of the need for parents to allow their wards enlist in the military and the police, said people of South West to correct the ignorance.

As a senator, Daniel said he had been able to get a good number of young men of Ogun State origin recruited into various agencies of government, including the military.

He said if it sailed through, the South-west Development Agency Bill, would create another economic based for the South-west.

The senator said he had carried out several empowerment programmes for people in his senatorial district adding that several women, have benefitted from such programmes.

He also said he had facilitated employment for people from his constituencies in various ministries and agencies of Federal Government.