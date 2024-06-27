Piracy Reduction, Environmental Restoration: Delta Monarch Lauds Tantita Security

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, His Majesty, King Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, Udurhie I, has lauded the activities of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) for combating crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, restoring aquatic life and reducing piracy in its operational areas.

He therefore urged President Bola Tinubu to expand the company’s surveillance contract in the region, noting that it would not only support the gradual restoration of the natural habitat but also help Nigeria meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota.

Udurhie I, during a media parley, Tuesday, praised President Tinubu for renewing Tantita’s contract and highlighted that there has been no record of oil theft or pipeline vandalism in areas covered by the private maritime security outfit.

He also commended the firm’s proprietor, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, for significantly reducing crude oil theft in the region.

His words: “From every available fact, Tantita Security Services has not only shown that they have the capacity, but they have also demonstrated beyond every reasonable doubt that they are committed to helping to grow our oil and gas production. If we must move forward, there’s a serious need for more federal government encouragement.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu for the renewal of the contract for Tantita. I am advocating and pleading with Mr. President to expand the scope of the contract to cover more grounds where oil theft is still being recorded.

“It’s not only Tantita, a contract of this nature was given to. The job was also awarded to a lot of other contractors, but it’s only in the area where Tantita is working that we are seeing this huge improvement in crude oil production.”

On clean waters in parts of the region, the journalist-turned-monarch declared: “There is improvement as far as our environment is concerned. For more than one year now, we have started seeing even clean water in our creeks and rivers due to the stoppage of crude oil theft.

“Government should look at the possibility of expanding the scope of that job so that by so doing we can have an increasing level of cleaner environment because the environment within area of Tantita operation is regenerating.”

The Idjerhe monarch further rallied support for the Tinubu-led federal government urging Nigerians to give it time to stabilize the nation’s economy.

“All leaders need support. I want to appeal to Nigerians to look at supporting this government. It’s just a year old. Let’s look inward and see how we can move our country forward”, he added.