Health, Social Issues in Focus as BetKing Concludes ‘BetKing Cares’ Campaign

BetKing, a sports betting and entertainment platform, has announced the successful conclusion of its employee-led campaign, “BetKing Cares,” tagged “Month of Good.”
Held from throughout the month of June, the campaign, which impacted over 5,000 households across 10 communities, reflected BetKing’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of its stakeholders.
The campaign spearheaded outreach programme addressing critical social and health-related issues. This year’s initiative focused on healthcare, nutrition, and hygiene, aligning with BetKing’s impact pillars. Targeting five states—Ogun, Abia, Abuja, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos—impacting over 15 communities.
In Abia State, the team was present in the Ndagbo Afara Community, Umuahia North Local Government. In Abuja, they were at the Kaita Plaza in Gwagwalada. In Ogun State, the team operated in the Iyana Mortuary Axis in Abeokuta. In Akwa Ibom, the team was active in Ikot Ekpene. In Lagos, the team set up at the Opeyemi Plaza, Moshalashi Egbeda/Idimu axis.

The “Month of Good” campaign included medical outreaches offering health education, free health screenings for malaria, blood pressure, and eye tests, along with the provision of basic drugs at selected agents’ shops. For the Food Drive initiative, BetKing employees providing food items to families and customers across the targeted states.
Additionally, employees and stakeholders donated pre-loved clothes to people in need. BetKing aims to continue rolling out community-driven initiatives to consistently give back to society.
Speaking on the initiative, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of BetKing, said:
“Our mission transcends business success; it encompasses a deep commitment to the communities that support us. By actively engaging with and addressing their pressing needs, we can foster significant, positive change. This initiative is about empowering individuals, improving lives, and nurturing potential within each community member”.
“We are committed to creating lasting impact and continually supporting and uplifting those around us”, he added.

Over time, BetKing employees, through the BetKing Cares initiative, have made a significant impact on more than 35 communities spanning the six geopolitical zones, positively impacting millions of lives along the way.

