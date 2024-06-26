Edo PDP Candidate, Asue Ighodalo Engages Diaspora Community in Europe

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, shone brightly last Monday night at his first engagement with Edo Diaspora Community in Europe.

The meeting, whichwas held at the Reggio, Emilia Via Cherubino Forzani, Reggio Emilia in Italy, and monitored by THISDAY via zoom, recorded an impressive attendance.

Ighodalo, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, to the meeting, spoke extensively on his plan for Edo State to intermittent rapturous applause from the attendees.

The meeting, which coincided with the release of his widely acknowledged Manifesto, ‘The Pathway to Prosperity for All’, saw him make copious references to the document which enjoyed massive rave review on social media upon release.

Ighodalo appealed to his audience to support his dream to make Edo State a first world sub-national in Nigeria, insisting that it’s doable.

According to him, “Our idea of a pathway to prosperity for all is done with a view to plan and implement the next phase of our journey towards becoming a first world sub-national.

“We have to harness our God-given resources and the immense potential of our people, and translate them into shared and inclusive prosperity for all.

“I believe it can be done. That’s why I am running for the office of Governor.”

The presentation was followed by a lengthy question and answer session raging from security, Diaspora Commission, health, agriculture and food security, and many more were answered by him.

The PDP candidate was able to always reference his manifesto on how he intends to provide solution to all the questions if elected on September 21 as the governor of Edo State.

He highlighted some of the areas where the present government of Governor Godwin Obaseki has done marvelously well, and pledged to build on them saying if there are any area that needs adjustment, he would do that.

Ighodalo thanked those who were able to make it to the meeting for their time and show of love for Edo State, and support for his aspirations, assuring them that he would not disappoint them as governor if elected.