Application Open for Access Bank’s Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton Programme

Nume Ekeghe and Oluchi Chibuzor

In a bid to inspire, connect and empower women, Access Bank has opened the portal for registration for season six of its Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton programme.

The program has produced 645 mini-MBA winners across six geo-political zones in Nigeria as well as 10 other African countries, 65 grant winners, and as well as 40 other consolation prize winners from 2019 to 2023.

Speaking at a media parley with journalists in Lagos, the Group Head, Women Banking, Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan, said 120 finalists would receive free business coaching throughout the period of the MBA.

She said that the programme was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give women’s businesses the boost it deserves.

According to her, “In Nigeria, 120 women will earn a free mini-MBA certified by the International Finance Corporation. N17.5m will be awarded in business grants to 10 winners, 20 other women will win consolation prizes such as free website development and free promotional materials.

“All 120 finalists will receive free business coaching throughout the period of the MBA as well as close monitoring and evaluation of their business from a certified consultant for the period of 6 months. People should start applying now as entry closes on the 9th of August 2024.”

Olubitan, however, explained that for businesses not shortlisted for the Mini-MBA, would be automatically included in the Access Banks Womenpreneur community database.

Responding on the impact of the programme since inception, she acknowledged that the impact has been enormous.

“It has exposed the participating businesses to new and international clientele and markets. We have had participants who had opportunities to launch their businesses in the international market,” she stated.