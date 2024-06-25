Unilag’s Commercial & Industrial Law Department Organises Annual Lecture in Honour of Prof Adeogun

The Department of Commercial & Industrial Law, University of Lagos will on Thursday, June 27, 2024 hold an Annual Lecture in honour of the memory of late Professor A.A. Adeogun. This year’s lecture will take place at 2:00pm at the Professor Ayo Ajomo Hall, Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of Lagos.

A statement signed by Chairman of the Planning Committee, Professor Adejoke Oyewunmi states:

‘The Department of Commercial and Industrial Law at the University of Lagos, has a storied tradition of excellence in labour jurisprudence. The foundational work of trailblazers, including Professor Adeogun, has been carried forward by successive generations of academics whose seminal contributions have shaped the landscape of Labour Law, not just in Nigeria, but internationally.

“The lecture titled: “Workplace Developments, Unfair Labour Practices, and International Best Practices”, will be delivered by His Lordship, Honourable Justice B.B. Kanyip PhD., OFR, the esteemed President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The paper will be dissected by a Panel of distinguished academics consisting of:

(i) Professor J.E.O. Abugu, SAN – Department of Commercial & Industrial Law

(ii) Professor C. Obisi – Department of Industrial Relations & Personnel Management and

(iii) Dr Philip Folarin – Department of Commercial & Industrial Law.

“This significant discourse promises to delve into critical issues facing today’s workplace, and provide insights into both domestic and International Labour best practices. His extensive experience and leadership in the field, make him the round peg in the round hole to deliver this year’s lecture.

“This annual event is more than just a lecture; it is a gathering of distinguished personalities from the legal, academic, and industrial sectors, all coming together to celebrate the legacy of a luminary in Labour Law whose pioneering work as a teacher, researcher, and thought leader has influenced countless legal minds and practitioners around the globe.

“In particular, his 1986 Inaugural Lecture, “From Contract to Status in Quest for Security”, remains a cornerstone in labour law discourse. His pioneering thoughts have had a lasting impact on the field of labour law, inspiring many.”