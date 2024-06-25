Niger Delta: Beneficiary Communities Laud PINL over Critical CSR Interventions

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Over 300 beneficiaries of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) interventions drawn from Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities have lauded the activities of the private maritime security firm for mitigating climate change and economic hardship across Niger Delta communities.

The beneficiaries of PINL, at the end of an enlarged conference held in Warri, Delta State, gave the commendation after detailing the company’s onslaught against oil theft by youths of Ijaw extraction and community stakeholders in Bayelsa State.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiary communities of PINL, in Warri yesterday, an activist, Rex Anighoro, noted that the company, through its robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, have been helping to mitigate the adverse impact of economic hardship in the country.

His words: “We recommend and recognize PINL for their exemplary commitment to civic engagement, citizens empowerment, community and sustainable development in our communities, in the broader Niger Delta and beyond.

“Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, has set an unimaginable precedent in engaging with stakeholders from the communities in the Niger Delta and beyond, empowering our young people and giving so much joy and smiles to those who have been bitten hard by the harsh economic communities.

“Their efforts in supporting bills of peace initiatives and fostering a sense of responsibility among our youths, are commendable. Unlike any other company already in the Niger Delta providing pipeline services, PINL has consistently demonstrated an understanding of the critical role of stakeholders, civic actors and the communities, in achieving lasting peace and development.”

In the same vein, youths of Ijaw extraction and community stakeholders in Bayelsa State acknowledged that PINL constantly employs state-of-the-art monitoring systems; installing sensors, cameras and other technologies to detect pipeline breaches, enabling swift responses and minimizing damage.

Mr. Doumo Joseph Omubo-Dede, who spoke on behalf of the Ijaw Youths and community stakeholders, disclosed that PINL prioritizes regular maintenance, to identify and address potential pipeline vulnerabilities, thereby reducing the risk of leaks and rupture.

According to Omubo-Dede, “Wherein PINL dealt with the orchestrated mischiefs by its detractors, championed by an arm of the oil mafia, that sought and still seeks to perpetually sabotage the federal authorities, by undermining the company’s efforts in providing security for critical national assets in the oil sector of Nigeria’s economy. It is instructive to drum it again loudly that PINL operations on the Trans Niger Pipeline “TNP” cover Bayelsa, Rivers States.

“The cheering news, is that the authorities through NNPCL, security agencies and PINL, has been in our communities, tackling the menace of crude oil theft head-on and we are delighted to report to you that a great deal of successes, have been recorded since the company’s last stakeholders meeting and press briefing.

“We want to use this medium to appeal to the federal, state and local governments, to develop the communities as a matter of priority, as this may dissuade the youths from engaging in activities that may be harmful to our communities.”