Rangers, Fans Celebrate NPFL Trophy, Praise Gov Mbah

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu and their fans trooped out at Okpara Square, Enugu, Monday evening, to celebrate the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, trophy won by the team.

The team arrived Enugu in grand style, Monday afternoon, after winning their last league match for the season in Jos where they beat Gombe United 2:1 and were also officially crowned champions, having earlier won the title by thrashing Bendel Insurance of Benin 2:0 in their week 37 league encounter in Enugu.

Lead by their captain, Chukwudi Nwaodu; team manager, Fidelis Ilechukwu; and the General Manager/CEO, Amobi Ezeaku, Rangers were treated to a thunderous ovation by the crowd consisting of the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Lloyd Ekweremadu; his Information and Communications counterpart, Aka Eze Aka; MD, Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke; Executive Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board, Rita Mbah; a retinue of Rangers legends, Emmanuel Okala; former Council Chairmen; and fans led by Emmanuel Okoh, aka Okwuluora.

Speaking, the GM, Amobi, thanked the fans for all the support given to the players and the entire team, noting also that the governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, made a whole difference by believing in the team with all his heart and investing in all the resources needed to put the team in good spirit and shape to do the exploits.

“First, this is victory, not only for Rangers, but for Ndi Enugu and the entire Ndigbo. We thank our amiable governor for believing in us and giving us all the support. The only support we did not get was probably the one we did not ask for.

“However, the truth is that the journey has just begun, because the victory called for more work. We have to work harder and get even more prepared for the journey ahead. But we are the Never Say Die team. So, we assure you that we will continue to make you proud. We will retain this title next season because it has come to stay.

“Going into continental competitions, rest assured that we will make you proud,” he stated.

Amobi said because the trophy was for their supporters, the doors of Rangers office would be open for the next one month to enable their fans and supporters to have a feel of the trophy and take pictures with it.

While appreciating the fans and the governor for their unflinching support, the Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Lloyd Ekweremadu, assured fans that Rangers would be going into continental competitions more fortified, describing the club as a national pride and brand.

Speaking to journalists, club legend, Emma Okala, said the name of the game was to win and the former players would stand by the team to see them to victory.

“The governor has done very well for the level of support he gave to the players, I must confess. Putting the stadium in order to enable them to play their home matches at The Cathedral instead of Awka was a major clincher,” he said.

A top fan of the club, Emmanuel Okoh, vowed to continue to give his all to ensure that Rangers excel in the coming season and continental competitions.

Okoh doled out cash appreciation to Rangers legend, Emma Okala and some fans.