  • Monday, 24th June, 2024

Court Discharges, Acquits Ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji, Aide of Money Laundering

Breaking | 43 mins ago

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos Monday discharged and acquitted a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, of alleged N338.8 million money laundering.

Mr Ikuforiji was discharged alongside his former Personal Assistant, Oyebode Atoyebi.

The defendants were first arraigned on March 1, 2012, before Justice Okechukwu Okeke on a 20-count charge bordering on misappropriation and money laundering

Details shortly…

