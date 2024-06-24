  • Monday, 24th June, 2024

Breaking: Suspected Terrorists Kill Usman DanFodio University Deputy VC

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto 

Unknown gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Monday attacked and killed Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development , Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto Prof Yusuf Saidu.

Saidu,  who is a  professor of Biochemistry, was on his way from Sokoto to Kaduna but was attacked and killed along Gusau – Funtua road.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Suleiman Bilbis, described the deceased as a man of integrity, religion, dedication and courage. 

He said, “May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sin. This is a painful loss to all members of the University community, NSBMB and the Academia at large.

Recall that 12 corps members on their way from Akwa Ibom State to Sokoto were kidnapped by terrorists along Gusau  – Funtua road. Up till now one of them is still held captive by the terrorists.

