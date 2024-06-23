Retired General Murdered in Abuja

A retired Army officer, Brigadier-General Uwem Harold Udokwe, has been murdered by suspected armed robbers in Abuja.

The late brigadier general was attacked at his Sunshine Homes Estate by armed robbers at about 3am, on yesterday.

He was reportedly killed during the attack.

Reacting to the untimely demise of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, ordered a discrete investigation.

He gave the order in a statement by the command spokeswoman, SP Adeh Josephine, which was issued to newsmen yesterday.

According to her, the CP ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the regrettable incident.

She said the police commissioner, who expressed his profound condolences to the bereaved family, assured the public of swift justice with every effort in conduit to ensure the perpetrators of such atrocious act are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, the commissioner of police reaffirmed the unflinching commitment of the command to amplify the security landscape of the nation’s capital, by continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities,” she said.

Josephine, however, assured the public that further updates on the incident will be provided in due course.

Also, the National Assembly’s Sergeant-At-Arm, Air Commodore S.A Zakari (rtd.) confirmed his death in a statement.

The statement read, “Brig Gen H Udokwere (rtd) N/5575 15th Regular was attacked early morning at home in Abuja.

According to the wife, three suspected armed robbers attacked the General’s house at approximately 0300 hrs on 22 June 24. The house is at No 1 Sanga Street, Sunshine Homes by Kabusa Junction at Lokogoma Abuja. She also said that was the third time they were attacked.

“She also said the robbers asked her for her pieces of jewellery and took his pistol. She further stated she heard gunshots.”

Zakari added that the late general’s neighbour said the armed robbers injured one of the estate guards.

The statement added, “According to Pastor Awe, his neighbour, the robbers injured one of the estate guards. That one was taken to the jospital at Abacha Barracks along with Brig Gen H Udokwere rtd N/5575, the victim. While the injured guard was being treated at Abacha Barracks Hospital, the General was referred to the National Hospital Abuja.

“Air Cdre MM Igho informed Air Cdre SA Zakari rtd of the incident at 0810 hrs. Zakari dashed to NHA to support the family. Zakari met Pastor Awe (the neighbour) with the victim’s wife, son and other neighbours. Air Cdre Zakari was told Gen Udokwere was dead and the corpse was at the National Hospital morgue.

“Zakari met the wife, calmed her down and reported the issue to Maj Gen Dr Okereke. The Comd NAOWA Hospital sent an ambulance to retrieve the body of the late General Udokwere to NAOWA Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Gen Hashim, the neighbour, has taken the family to his house for his wife to handle Mrs. Udokwere. However, Mrs Udokwere insisted she must see her husband. Contact was made with the Cse Mates (NDA 15th Cse) and Brig Gen KA Kareem was tasked to visit the family which he did. The family will decide the next line of action regarding the funeral.”