Philip Shaibu Axed Again

POLITICAL NOTES

The political career of a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, suffered another setback last week following his explusion by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shaibu was Governor Godwin Obaseki’s deputy.

When Shaibu fell out with Obaseki over the former’s governorship ambition, many analysts had advised the former deputy governor to follow the path of honour by resigning instead of allowing himself to be kicked out of the government but he refused until he was impeached.

Since he was sacked, instead of resigning from the PDP, he has been openly campaigning for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Monday Okpebholo instead of the PDP’s Asue Ighodalo.

Shaibu incurred the wrath of the PDP when he told journalists on the sidelines of the Fathers’ Day celebration at the St Paul Catholic Church in Benin City, that he had thrown his weight behind the APC candidate because he had the characteristics of the ‘homeboy’ needed to take over governance in Edo State.

He noted that Ighodalo is a product of godfatherism, which, he said, had been eradicated from the political history of the state.

According to him, former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, preached against godfatherism and he joined Obaseki to fight against godfatherism during the 2020 election, adding that he had also learnt new political strategies from the governor.

Many, however, believe that Oshiomhole is already playing the godfather role to the APC candidate and had vowed to “sweep” him into the Government House.

Responding in a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ogie Vasco, the party announced the expulsion of Shaibu for anti-party activities.

Vasco said the decision was taken last Wednesday at a meeting attended by nine members of the state working committee at the party’s secretariat.

Also expelled were the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Dan Orbih and a former House of Representatives’ member, who represented Oredo Federal Constituency, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

It was surprising that Shaibu allowed himself to be so humiliated. How could he have thought that the PDP would allow him to remain in the party and be engaging in anti-party activities?