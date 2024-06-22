NADDC, Weststar, Carloha, Coscharis Motors, Toyota, Kia, Globe Motors, Others Back Auto Summit 

Bennett Oghifo

Major stakeholders in the automotive sector, Weststar & Associates, the general authorized distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive distributor of Chery in Nigeria, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL), Lanre Shittu Motors, Globe Motors and CFAO Nigeria, are among the motor vehicles distributors that are expected at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU) scheduled to hold at Radisson Lagos, GRA Ikeja, on June 27, 2024.

Others are: Ineh-Mic Motors, Suzuki By CFAO, RT Briscoe, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited (HAWA), and Lanre Shittu Motors.

while others are expected to join the effort to move the industry forward any time from now.

The event is being organized by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs & Excise (NCE), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi and officials from the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) are expected to address the myriad of challenges facing auto importers at the summit in order to boost the confidence of stakeholders in the clearing process.

Envisioned as an annual flagship event of the country’s automotive industry to rally all stakeholders together in addressing the challenges facing them, the auto industry summit will recommend practical solutions to the government through a communiqué at the end of the event in order to fully explore the great potential in the automotive sector for national development.

Expected to be declared open by the Minister of Industries, Trade and investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the summit, which has as theme, Reviving Nigeria’s Economy through the Automotive Sector, will have the NADDC Director General, Mr. Joseph Osannipin, as the Chief Host.

The NADDC boss is expected to be supported at the summit by members of the Nigeria Association of Automotive Manufacturers (NAMA) as well as leading stakeholders across Nigeria.

Commenting on the importance of the summit for the development of the country’s automotive sector, Chairman, organizing committee of NAISU, Femi Owoeye, said, “Initiating this summit is vital, especially at this moment in history, when Nigeria is struggling to map its way out of the prevailing global economic despair. Being one of the drivers of the global economy, the automobile industry, if given the necessary impetus in Nigeria, is capable of transforming the country to an automotive manufacturing hub in Africa.

“To this end, Nigeria Auto Industry Summit shall annually produce significant information compost that would help the government to make it happen. That is why the maiden event is themed: Reviving Nigeria’s Economy through the Automotive Sector.”

On his part, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said, “Significantly, the summit shall bridge the information and communication gap between the nation’s auto industry stakeholders and relevant government agencies.

“Moreover, annually, the summit shall give a single and united voice for the auto industry leaders to set developmental agenda aimed at kick starting and driving relevant government policies towards a sustainable development of the automotive industry in Nigeria and ultimately position the country as a frontline beneficiary of the African Free Trade Agreement Area.”