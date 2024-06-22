Aiteo Announces Resumption of Production after Nembe Oilfield Leak

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), operator of the NNPC / Aiteo Joint Venture on OML 29, Saturday confirmed the resumption of production, days after it disclosed that there had been an oil leak on its Nembe Oilfield asset in Bayelsa.

In a statement, the indigenous oil firm, said that this followed the completion of the joint investigative visit to the spill site by all stakeholders as required by the regulations.

“AEEPCO will reopen its facilities for production while continuing other statutory spill management protocols concurrently, ” it stated.

Consequently, AEEPCO’s Group Managing Director, Victor Okoronkwo, in the update, stated that a comprehensive assessment of its operations and assets on the oilfield had been conducted.

“After a comprehensive evaluation of our operations and infrastructure at the Nembe Swamp Field, we are delighted to confirm the resumption of production activities.

“Our dedicated team has worked diligently to address the issues caused by the recent incident and implemented enhanced safety protocols to prevent future occurrences.

“We have engaged with regulatory bodies, local communities, and stakeholders to ensure transparency and accountability throughout this process,” the statement added.