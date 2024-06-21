Tinubu Rejoices with Bayo Onanuga on 67th Birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on his 67th birthday.

The president, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, commended the ace journalist over his bent for professional excellence and described him as a dependable and resourceful adviser.

President Tinubu wished Onanuga many more years in good health, as well as renewed strength in his service to the nation.

Onanuga is one of Nigeria’s finest journalists with a string of accomplishments in the media and beyond to show for his efforts.

He was a prominent figure in the pro-democracy struggles in Nigeria and, at various times, had to endure indignities over his progressive beliefs and pursuits.

He co-founded TheNews Magazine and was the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of PM News. He also previously served as Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria.