  • Friday, 21st June, 2024

Tinubu Rejoices with Bayo Onanuga on 67th Birthday

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on his 67th birthday.

The president, in a release issued yesterday  by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, commended the ace journalist over his bent for professional excellence and described him as a dependable and resourceful adviser.

President Tinubu wished Onanuga many more years in good health, as well as renewed strength in his service to the nation.

Onanuga is one of Nigeria’s finest journalists with a string of accomplishments in the media and beyond to show for his efforts. 

He was a prominent figure in the pro-democracy struggles in Nigeria and, at various times, had to endure indignities over his progressive beliefs and pursuits. 

He co-founded TheNews Magazine and was the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of PM News. He also previously served as Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.