PrimeGas.ng Revolutionises Cooking Gas Delivery in Nigeria





Mary Nnah





PrimeGas.ng, a cutting-edge startup, is transforming how Nigerians access cooking gas. Founded by Divine Ishaya, the company aims to solve the age-old problem of sourcing and refilling cooking gas cylinders.



“We recognised the hassle people face when trying to get cooking gas, and we decided to do something about it,” said Divine Ishaya, Director of Operations and Founder of PrimeGas.ng. “Our platform uses technology to make ordering and delivery seamless, saving customers time and effort”, Ishaya said.



Ishaya who also serves as the Director of Operations of the company said, PrimeGas.ng differentiates itself from traditional suppliers by offering an on-demand service that allows customers to place orders online and receive timely delivery and refilling of gas cylinders.



The company partners with certified gas dispensing companies for sourcing and refilling LPG, ensuring a safe and efficient logistics process.

But that’s not all. PrimeGas.ng is also committed to promoting sustainable energy practices by encouraging LPG, a cleaner-burning fuel compared to traditional biomass fuels. The company’s logistics model optimizes routes to reduce fuel consumption and emissions from delivery vehicles.



“Our goal is to make cooking gas more accessible and convenient while promoting sustainability,” said Ishaya. “We believe that by working together, we can create a more energy-secure future for Nigeria” Ishaya noted further.



PrimeGas.ng’s impact extends beyond the environment. The company is creating job opportunities for drivers and support staff, fostering partnerships with local gas suppliers, and enhancing the efficiency of LPG distribution.



As the company expands its services to more cities across Nigeria, it envisions becoming a comprehensive energy solutions provider, incorporating additional services such as smart home energy management systems and renewable energy options.



To its customers, investors, and partners, PrimeGas.ng commits to revolutionising the LPG market in Nigeria by providing a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly service.